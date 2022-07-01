GM Reverse Indicator
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
GM Reverse Indicator works on Fibonacci along with some other tweaks
-> It is programmed to automate 100% when the market fluctuates
This indicator I use to find support points. It really works and I want to share it with you.
-> Simply attach the GM Reversal Indicator to any chart you want.
The larger the timeframe, the better the signal quality (you should use with the timeframe from H4)
-> This is my signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1415444
Please leave me a positive review, if this app helps you.
That motivates me to develop more
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