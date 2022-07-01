GM Reverse Indicator

GM Reverse Indicator works on Fibonacci along with some other tweaks


-> It is programmed to automate 100% when the market fluctuates
This indicator I use to find support points. It really works and I want to share it with you.

-> Simply attach the GM Reversal Indicator to any chart you want.

The larger the timeframe, the better the signal quality (you should use with the timeframe from H4)

-> This is my signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1415444


Please leave me a positive review, if this app helps you.

That motivates me to develop more

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0356885685 2022.07.01 16:04 
 

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Tran Duc Anh
1989
Reply from developer Tran Duc Anh 2022.07.08 11:13
Thanks
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