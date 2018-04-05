GM Bounty Hunter MT5 is a fully automated/semi-automatic, The robot trades according to the overbought and oversold levels of the market. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning.

GM Bounty Hunter MT5 is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs.

Info:

Working symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY,....

Working Timeframe: M1, .....(The larger the timeframe, the more stable the signal)

Min deposit $125 with Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents )

The minimum recommended deposit $1500 without Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents)

Leverage 1:500 is required Features:

Expert uses martingale and grid techniques

Not sensitive to broker conditions

Easy to install

Additional support tools : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83404

Contact me after purchasing the product

I will give you a set of support tools to increase the performance of GM Bounty Hunter MT5

I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.



