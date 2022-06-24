Scavenging
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.36
- Updated: 13 October 2022
- Activations: 9
- Scavenging is an EA that specializes in entering the market at the beginning of the day. This is a ea that we have studied the real market and has been developed and modified many times and now it is successful. The EA uses a variety of fully automatic take profit and stop loss algorithms based on the changing trend of the market. ea still takes profit and stops loss set by the user, in case the algorithm does not detect any trend reversal signs. ea operates with a very small drawdown validity
- Ea User Manual:
- Use M5 time frame.
- Best platform for ea: ICMarket/TickMill/Pepperstone
- Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging
- Minimum balance number: $100
- Download history before checking again (go to F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with sample: Each tick.
- Trade well on pairs: AUDCAD , GBPUSD, EURUSD,USDCAD, ...
- Set in the description:
+ Slippage = 3
+ Maxspread = 6
+ HourOpen = 23
+ HourClose = 1
+ Autolot = true
+ Lot = 0.01
+ Stoploss = 30
+ TakeProfit = 30 or The system will automatically take profits when it sees the market going against its technique
+ TradeMonday = true;
+ TradeTuesday = true;
+ TradeWednesday = true;
+ TradeThursday = true;
+ TradeFriday = true;
I have to choose a broker with narrow spreads in entering the market at the beginning of the day, but this is a good EA.