Scavenging

2.5
  1. Scavenging is an EA that specializes in entering the market at the beginning of the day. This is a ea that we have studied the real market and has been developed and modified many times and now it is successful. The EA uses a variety of fully automatic take profit and stop loss algorithms based on the changing trend of the market. ea still takes profit and stops loss set by the user, in case the algorithm does not detect any trend reversal signs. ea operates with a very small drawdown validity
  2. Ea User Manual:
  •  Use M5 time frame.
  •  Best platform for ea: ICMarket/TickMill/Pepperstone
  •  Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging
  •  Minimum balance number: $100
  •  Download history before checking again (go to F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with sample: Each tick.
  •  Trade well on pairs: AUDCAD , GBPUSD, EURUSD,USDCAD, ...
  • Set in the description:

            + Slippage     = 3

            + Maxspread  = 6

            + HourOpen   = 23

            + HourClose   = 1

            + Autolot       = true

            + Lot             = 0.01

            + Stoploss      = 30

            + TakeProfit   = 30 or The system will automatically take profits when it sees the market going against its technique

            + TradeMonday = true;

            + TradeTuesday = true;

            + TradeWednesday = true;

            + TradeThursday = true;

            + TradeFriday = true;










Reviews 2
Vita
173
Vita 2022.10.06 13:42 
 

I have to choose a broker with narrow spreads in entering the market at the beginning of the day, but this is a good EA.

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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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Dollar Reaper
Le Thi Ni
2.33 (3)
Experts
Dollar Reaper is a smart trading system, trading based on market trends, with a quick and easy way to make small profits and ensure the best win for users, with the ability to Small safe withdrawal for the account. Ea User Manual: Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1787088?source=Site+Signals+My Download history before checking again (Click F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with sample: Each tick. Timefame:
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nicoPM
283
nicoPM 2024.02.19 15:42 
 

A couple of weeks on charts and balance is down...don´t recommend it

Vita
173
Vita 2022.10.06 13:42 
 

I have to choose a broker with narrow spreads in entering the market at the beginning of the day, but this is a good EA.

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