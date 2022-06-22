Dollar Reaper

2.33
  • Dollar Reaper is a smart trading system, trading based on market trends, with a quick and easy way to make small profits and ensure the best win for users, with the ability to Small safe withdrawal for the account.
  • Ea User Manual:
  1. Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging
  2. live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1787088?source=Site+Signals+My
  3. Download history before checking again (Click F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with sample: Each tick.
  4. Timefame: any, recommended M5
  5. Minimum deposit amount $100
  6. Please download the set file in the comments section
  7. Trade well on pairs:  GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDCHF,USDJPY...


Reviews 3
Md Shied Yusuf
268
Md Shied Yusuf 2022.08.22 19:19 
 

I bought it working very well. Hopefully Guolo will be better in the next trade.

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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
More from author
Scavenging
Le Thi Ni
2.5 (2)
Experts
Scavenging is an EA that specializes in entering the market at the beginning of the day. This is a ea that we have studied the real market and has been developed and modified many times and now it is successful. The EA uses a variety of fully automatic take profit and stop loss algorithms based on the changing trend of the market. ea still takes profit and stops loss set by the user, in case the algorithm does not detect any trend reversal signs. ea operates with a very small drawdown validity
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pipsicle
57
pipsicle 2022.11.23 23:13 
 

0 star! This is waste of money it’s not working.

Le Thi Ni
738
Reply from developer Le Thi Ni 2022.11.30 20:14
EA is doing very well. All just calm down
Khaled Ali Ahmed Suwairi Alteneiji
1039
Khaled Ali Ahmed Suwairi Alteneiji 2022.09.08 17:53 
 

Good in backtesting and poor in real trading

Le Thi Ni
738
Reply from developer Le Thi Ni 2022.11.30 20:18
There's a new, better version. Please download and experience and the most important thing is to stay calm so that ea has its uptime
Md Shied Yusuf
268
Md Shied Yusuf 2022.08.22 19:19 
 

I bought it working very well. Hopefully Guolo will be better in the next trade.

Le Thi Ni
738
Reply from developer Le Thi Ni 2022.08.22 19:22
Thanks for your feedback !!
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