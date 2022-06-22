Dollar Reaper
- Experts
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- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 28 November 2022
- Activations: 9
- Dollar Reaper is a smart trading system, trading based on market trends, with a quick and easy way to make small profits and ensure the best win for users, with the ability to Small safe withdrawal for the account.
- Ea User Manual:
- Use the EA with an ECN or Raw spread account and allow hedging
- live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1787088?source=Site+Signals+My
- Download history before checking again (Click F2, find currency pair, then Download). Backtest with sample: Each tick.
- Timefame: any, recommended M5
- Minimum deposit amount $100
- Please download the set file in the comments section
- Trade well on pairs: GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDCHF,USDJPY...
I bought it working very well. Hopefully Guolo will be better in the next trade.