ADX Trend Helper
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The ADX indicator (average directional index) is a technical tool designed to measure the strength of a market trend.
The ADX indicator is used for various purposes such as measuring the strength of a trend, finding a trend and a trading range, and as a filter for various Forex trading strategies.
Some of the best trading strategies are based on following the market trend. There are also strategies through which traders make profit by trading against the trend. In any case, if you can identify the emerging trend in time, your chances of making money increase noticeably.
Four types of signals based on the ADX indicator
In the format of blue and red arrows
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