ADX Trend Helper

The ADX indicator (average directional index) is a technical tool designed to measure the strength of a market trend.
The ADX indicator is used for various purposes such as measuring the strength of a trend, finding a trend and a trading range, and as a filter for various Forex trading strategies.

Some of the best trading strategies are based on following the market trend. There are also strategies through which traders make profit by trading against the trend. In any case, if you can identify the emerging trend in time, your chances of making money increase noticeably.

Four types of signals based on the ADX indicator
In the format of blue and red arrows
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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Detleff Böhmer
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Detleff Böhmer 2022.08.23 19:46 
 

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