Ilan Dynamic Deluxe MT4

  • Experts
  • Artem Postnikov
    Artem Postnikov

    Artem Postnikov

    • Интернет-маркетолог. MQL4 программист at  Freelance
    • Ukraine
    • 426
    Hello!
    My name is Postnikov Artem, I am programming indicators and Expert Advisors in MQL4.
    I also know internet marketing tools: SEO/PPC/SMM/Youtube.
    I will be glad to cooperate!
    My products:
    Ilan Dynamic Deluxe MT4
    6 topics 33 comments
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 28 June 2022
  • Activations: 5
Ilan Dynamic Deluxe is a intraday trading expert.



The well-known Ilan Dynamic served as the basis for creating a trading robot. The logic of entry along the trend and on pullbacks has been changed.

Transactions are opened and closed within a day, without transferring positions to the next day.


Timeframe: M5 - H1;

Currency pairs: any;

Model: At opening prices!


Works with Market Execution!


Main advantages:

1. Works in different phases of the market (Trend, Flat), uses the full power of the CCI indicator;

2. Calculates the levels of Trailing Start and Trailing Stop based on the time frame of the working ATR.

3. It takes into account the average move of the daily ATR.

4. It has a safety stop loss level, which = the percentage of loss from the maximum Equity achieved, at which all existing positions are exited.

5. It has a built-in Money Management and Custom optimization parameter, which allows you to cut off the negative results of the settings with a probability of more than 70% and increase the passability of the Forward test.

6. Additional settings: time filter, maximum spread filter, etc.


Options:

extern string menucomment00    = "= Strategy options: Trend/Flat =";

extern bool   trend_enabled = true;  // Trend: optimizations and trading
extern bool   flat_enabled  = true;  // Flat: optimizations and trading

extern string menucomment01    = "= Order options: Lot/ММ/Trail/Pipstep =";

extern double lots                          = 0.01;        // Size of lots
extern int    type_lot_exponent             = 0;           // Type of lot_exponent: 0-geometric, 1-arithmetic
extern double lot_exponent                  = 1.0;         // How much to multiply the lot (1..2)
extern bool   MM                            = false;       // On/Off. Моney Managment
extern double risk                          = 1;           // ММ = 0.01 - (1% percent)
extern int    balans                        = 1000;        // lots = AccountBalance*risk/reinvestment balance

extern double sl_k_atr_tral_stop            = 1;           // Multiplier ATR (0.5 .. 10) for Trailing Stop
extern double tp_k_atr_tral_start           = 3;           // Multiplier ATR (0.5 .. 10) for Trailing Start

extern double total_equity_risk             = 15.0;        // Total Equity Risk (percent) = (5 .. 20)
extern double total_drawdown                = 15.0;        // Maximal Drawdown (percent) of the balance (5..20)

extern int    max_trades                    = 2;           // Maximum number of open orders (0 - one orders .. 15)

extern bool   dynamic_pips                  = true;        // On/Off. Dynamic Pipstep
extern int    default_pips                  = 12;          // Minimal Pipstep (10..50)
extern int    glubina                       = 36;          // Count bars for pipstep calculate (10..50)
extern int    del                           = 3;           // Multiplier value of Dynamic Pipstep (1..3)

extern string menucomment02    = "= Indicators options: ATR/CCI =";

extern double dayli_delta_atr               = 0.05;        // Multiplier delta ATR (trend - flat) (0.05 .. 1)
extern double dayli_atr_percent             = 80;          // Passed % daily ATR (50 .. 100)

extern int    tf_cci                        =  0;          // TF_cci:0 -current TF,1 - M5,2 - M15,3 - M30,4 - Н1(0..4)
extern int    cci_buy_level                 =  100;        // CCI Buy Level  (100 .. 200)
extern int    cci_sell_level                = -100;        // CCI Sell Level (-100 ..-200)

extern string menucomment03    = "= Additional options: Spread/Time work/Magic number orders/Log file=";

extern double max_spread                    = 30;          // Maximum allowable spread 
extern int    start_hour                    = 6;           // Trading start hours (5 .. 9)
extern int    start_min                     = 0;           // Minutes to start trading
extern int    end_hour                      = 22;          // Trading end hours  (20 .. 23)
extern int    end_min                       = 0;           // Trade end minutes

extern int    magic_number                  = 11111;        // ID/Magic number of orders
extern bool   debug                         = false;        // On/Off. Print comments in log

extern string menucomment04    = "= Tester optimization options=";

extern int    min_trades                        = 100;         // Maximal count of orders (100..300)
extern int    max_num_of_seq_sl                 = 5;           // Maximum series of losing trades (3..8)
extern int    tester_min_percent_profit_trades  = 50;          // Minimal % profit trades in history (50..66)

Optimization recommendations:

1. At the beginning, the strategy is optimized: trading 1-lot (0.1 or 0.01), without refill orders (max_trades=0)

2. Optimize refill orders (pipstep and max_trades = (2..5))

3. Optimize MM (lots, lot_exponent, etc.);

4. The number of transactions from 100 or more;

5. The calculation of the Custom parameters: recovery factor, Sharpe ratio,TEF and SQN.The result must to be a positive number.


IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get the current preset for the EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY M5 .

I trade with EXNESS broker!


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UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
One Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.68 (19)
Experts
One Gold - Future of Trading Introducing One Gold EA, a sophisticated trading robot for gold on the Meta Trader platform, developed to assist traders with advanced market analysis. Our proprietary technology leverages neural networks and data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and real-time gold market data, providing insights that can aid in decision-making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, One Gold EA operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aimin
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