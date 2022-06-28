Ilan Dynamic Deluxe MT4

Ilan Dynamic Deluxe is a intraday trading expert.

The well-known Ilan Dynamic served as the basis for creating a trading robot. The logic of entry along the trend and on pullbacks has been changed.

Transactions are opened and closed within a day, without transferring positions to the next day.





Timeframe: M5 - H1;

Currency pairs: any;

Model: At opening prices!





Works with Market Execution!





Main advantages:

1. Works in different phases of the market (Trend, Flat), uses the full power of the CCI indicator;

2. Calculates the levels of Trailing Start and Trailing Stop based on the time frame of the working ATR.

3. It takes into account the average move of the daily ATR.

4. It has a safety stop loss level, which = the percentage of loss from the maximum Equity achieved, at which all existing positions are exited.

5. It has a built-in Money Management and Custom optimization parameter, which allows you to cut off the negative results of the settings with a probability of more than 70% and increase the passability of the Forward test.

6. Additional settings: time filter, maximum spread filter, etc.





Options: