Ilan Dynamic Deluxe MT4
- Experts
-
Artem PostnikovHello!
My name is Postnikov Artem, I am programming indicators and Expert Advisors in MQL4.
I also know internet marketing tools: SEO/PPC/SMM/Youtube.
I will be glad to cooperate!
My products:
Ilan Dynamic Deluxe MT4
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 28 June 2022
- Activations: 5
Transactions are opened and closed within a day, without transferring positions to the next day.
Timeframe: M5 - H1;
Currency pairs: any;
Model: At opening prices!
Works with Market Execution!
Main advantages:
1. Works in different phases of the market (Trend, Flat), uses the full power of the CCI indicator;
2. Calculates the levels of Trailing Start and Trailing Stop based on the time frame of the working ATR.
3. It takes into account the average move of the daily ATR.
4. It has a safety stop loss level, which = the percentage of loss from the maximum Equity achieved, at which all existing positions are exited.
5. It has a built-in Money Management and Custom optimization parameter, which allows you to cut off the negative results of the settings with a probability of more than 70% and increase the passability of the Forward test.
6. Additional settings: time filter, maximum spread filter, etc.
Options:
extern string menucomment00 = "= Strategy options: Trend/Flat ="; extern bool trend_enabled = true; // Trend: optimizations and trading extern bool flat_enabled = true; // Flat: optimizations and trading extern string menucomment01 = "= Order options: Lot/ММ/Trail/Pipstep ="; extern double lots = 0.01; // Size of lots extern int type_lot_exponent = 0; // Type of lot_exponent: 0-geometric, 1-arithmetic extern double lot_exponent = 1.0; // How much to multiply the lot (1..2) extern bool MM = false; // On/Off. Моney Managment extern double risk = 1; // ММ = 0.01 - (1% percent) extern int balans = 1000; // lots = AccountBalance*risk/reinvestment balance extern double sl_k_atr_tral_stop = 1; // Multiplier ATR (0.5 .. 10) for Trailing Stop extern double tp_k_atr_tral_start = 3; // Multiplier ATR (0.5 .. 10) for Trailing Start extern double total_equity_risk = 15.0; // Total Equity Risk (percent) = (5 .. 20) extern double total_drawdown = 15.0; // Maximal Drawdown (percent) of the balance (5..20) extern int max_trades = 2; // Maximum number of open orders (0 - one orders .. 15) extern bool dynamic_pips = true; // On/Off. Dynamic Pipstep extern int default_pips = 12; // Minimal Pipstep (10..50) extern int glubina = 36; // Count bars for pipstep calculate (10..50) extern int del = 3; // Multiplier value of Dynamic Pipstep (1..3) extern string menucomment02 = "= Indicators options: ATR/CCI ="; extern double dayli_delta_atr = 0.05; // Multiplier delta ATR (trend - flat) (0.05 .. 1) extern double dayli_atr_percent = 80; // Passed % daily ATR (50 .. 100) extern int tf_cci = 0; // TF_cci:0 -current TF,1 - M5,2 - M15,3 - M30,4 - Н1(0..4) extern int cci_buy_level = 100; // CCI Buy Level (100 .. 200) extern int cci_sell_level = -100; // CCI Sell Level (-100 ..-200) extern string menucomment03 = "= Additional options: Spread/Time work/Magic number orders/Log file="; extern double max_spread = 30; // Maximum allowable spread extern int start_hour = 6; // Trading start hours (5 .. 9) extern int start_min = 0; // Minutes to start trading extern int end_hour = 22; // Trading end hours (20 .. 23) extern int end_min = 0; // Trade end minutes extern int magic_number = 11111; // ID/Magic number of orders extern bool debug = false; // On/Off. Print comments in log extern string menucomment04 = "= Tester optimization options="; extern int min_trades = 100; // Maximal count of orders (100..300) extern int max_num_of_seq_sl = 5; // Maximum series of losing trades (3..8) extern int tester_min_percent_profit_trades = 50; // Minimal % profit trades in history (50..66)
Optimization recommendations:
1. At the beginning, the strategy is optimized: trading 1-lot (0.1 or 0.01), without refill orders (max_trades=0)
2. Optimize refill orders (pipstep and max_trades = (2..5))
3. Optimize MM (lots, lot_exponent, etc.);
4. The number of transactions from 100 or more;
5. The calculation of the Custom parameters: recovery factor, Sharpe ratio,TEF and SQN.The result must to be a positive number.
IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get the current preset for the EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY M5 .
I trade with EXNESS broker!