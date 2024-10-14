Soprano

Soprano EA – Precision Trading Without the Hype

Soprano EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor meticulously crafted over 10 years of development. It leverages unique, technical algorithmic rules to deliver consistent performance across both backtests and live trading. Unlike many EAs relying on AI-based optimizations—which often yields impressive backtests but fails in real-world conditions—Soprano EA is built to excel in live markets and based on quantifiable no non-sense technical indicators.

Key Features

1. Advanced Money Management

  • Fixed Lots or Risk-Based Trading: Choose between fixed-lot trading or a customizable risk-based approach.
  • Global and Magic Loss Control: Protect your capital with configurable loss thresholds (Global Loss: 25%, Magic Loss: 10%).
  • Commission Adjustments: Fine-tune your trades by factoring in broker commission rates for optimal accuracy.

2. Smart Trade Management

  • Scalable Positions: Open up to 10 trades per symbol for maximum market exposure.
  • Dynamic Lot Multipliers: Grow your positions automatically with a 1.x multiplier for winning streaks. You can set the multiplier at 1.0 if you don't want to take additional risk.
  • Trailing Stop & Step: Secure profits as trends unfold with a trailing stop, automatically adjusted by your preferred step size.

3. Intelligent Market Exit Logic

  • Time-Based Position Closure: Minimize risk by closing positions after a predefined X-minutes window.
  • Disaster Stop Loss: In case of unexpected volatility, the EA ensures disaster mitigation with a configurable stop loss.
  • Profitless Position Exit: Automatically exit trades with no profits if trends shift unexpectedly, ensuring optimal capital allocation.
  • Every trade has a SL: Once the EA opens a trade, it always places an optimal SL to protect the trade

4. Customizable Filters and Indicators

  • CCI Trend Filters: Detect overbought or oversold conditions with advanced CCI filters to avoid false signals.
  • ATR and Goose Neck Ratio Filters: Use volatility-based filters for dynamic market adaptation.

5. Precision Time Management

  • Multi-Session Trading: Configure up to three trading sessions with precise start and end times to align with market hours.
  • End-of-Week Trade Closure: Avoid overnight risk by automatically closing positions before the weekend.

Recommendations for Best Results

  • Currency Pair: Optimal performance on high-liquidity pairs like EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD etc. (major pairs) and of course XAUUSD. Best pair is USDJPY so far.
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 for one pair or $1,000 recommended to leverage Soprano EA's full capabilities for several pairs.
  • Account Type: ECN or Raw spreads for enhanced trade execution.
  • Leverage: Use 1:500 or higher leverage for optimal profitability.
  • VPS Recommended: Run the EA on a VPS to ensure uninterrupted 24/7 operation.

Why Choose Soprano EA?

Soprano EA stands out with its blend of risk management precision, dynamic lot scaling, and intelligent exit strategies. Its flexible settings allow traders to tailor the EA to their individual trading goals, helping to manage risk more effectively. Whether you prefer aggressive or conservative strategies, Soprano EA adjusts to your preferences with ease.

Still promo price at $179.00.  Next price increase will be to $229.00.  The intent is to increase the price eventually to $1999 or sell only 50 copies whichever comes first.  

Presets for Soprano EA (where have you seen that many useful presets for any EA on MQL5?)

Money Management Options:

  • Use Fixed Lots: Enables fixed lot size for trades.
  • Lots Risk Percent: Sets the percentage of capital risked per trade.
  • Max Global Loss Percent: Caps total loss across all trades at a percentage of account equity.
  • Max Magic Loss Percent: Limits loss on trades grouped by specific magic numbers.
  • Use Commission Correction: Adjusts for broker commission to ensure accurate trade calculations.
  • Default Commission: Sets the expected commission rate per trade.

Trade Management Options:

  • Max Symbol Open Trades: Limits the number of trades that can be open simultaneously for a symbol.
  • Take Profit (TP): Defines the profit target in pips.
  • Stop Loss (SL): Sets the maximum allowable loss per trade in pips.
  • Trailing Stop: Adjusts the stop loss to lock in profits as the trade moves in a favorable direction.
  • Trailing Step: Specifies how frequently the trailing stop is updated.
  • Lots Level Multiplier: Increases the lot size for consecutive winning trades.
  • Minimum Lots: Defines the smallest lot size allowed. Initially use 0.01 and increase gradually per your comfort level.
  • Maximum Lots: Sets the largest lot size allowed. EA will never exceed this Lot Size for safety.

Expert Management Options:

  • Step Level (Pips): Determines the pip distance between consecutive trades.
  • Step Level Multiplier: Scales the step level after each trade.
  • Use ATR Step Pips: Adjusts step levels dynamically based on market volatility.
  • Min Level Step: Sets the minimum step level in pips.
  • Price Step Channel: Defines the range in which trades will be executed.
  • Step Channel Multiplier: Adjusts the size of the price channel.
  • Use ATR Channel Pips: Dynamically sets the price channel based on ATR.
  • Min Channel Step: Defines the minimum allowed step within the price channel.
  • Channel Update Time: Sets how often the channel is updated, in minutes.
  • Channel ATR TimeFrame (Channel_ATR_TF): Specifies the timeframe for ATR-based calculations.
  • MA Envelopes TimeFrame (MA_Envelopes_TF): Sets the timeframe for moving average envelopes.

Exit Logic Options:

  • UseAdaptiveExit: Exit trade it when the price moves suddenly and favorably in the direction of the trade by 10 or more pips  
  • Position Life Minutes: Defines how long a position can remain open.
  • Time Exit on No Profit: Closes positions after a set time if no profit is realized.
  • Disaster Stoploss: Sets a stop loss for extreme market conditions.

Filter Options:

  • Use CCI Trend Filter: Filters trades based on CCI trend signals.
  • CCI Trend Filter Period: Number of periods for calculating the CCI.
  • CCI Overbought Level: Threshold for overbought market conditions.
  • CCI Trend Filter TimeFrame (CCITrendFilter_TF): Timeframe for applying the CCI filter.
  • Use Goose Neck Filter: Uses the Goose Neck pattern for trade confirmation.
  • ATR Reference Lookback: Sets the lookback period for ATR-based calculations.
  • Goose Neck Ratio: Adjusts sensitivity of the Goose Neck filter.

Time Management Options:

  • Use Trading Times 1: Enables the first custom trading session.
  • Start Time Hour 1: Start hour for the first trading session.
  • End Time Hour 1: End hour for the first trading session.
  • Use Trading Times 2: Enables the second custom trading session.
  • Start Time Hour 2: Start hour for the second trading session.
  • End Time Hour 2: End hour for the second trading session.
  • Use Trading Times 3: Enables the third custom trading session.
  • Start Time Hour 3: Start hour for the third trading session.
  • End Time Hour 3: End hour for the third trading session.
  • Start of Week (SOW) Start Hour: Defines the hour trading starts for the week.
  • Start of Week (SOW) Start Minute: Sets the minute trading starts for the week.
  • Close Trades End of Week: Closes all trades at the end of the week.
  • Friday Close Hour: Sets the hour for closing trades on Fridays.
  • Friday Close Minute: Sets the minute for closing trades on Fridays.
  • Friday Stop Before Close: Stops trading a specified time before Friday close.
  • No Trades on Friday: Disables trading on Fridays.
  • No Trades After Day: Stops trading after a specific day of the week.
  • No Trades After Day Num: Defines which day to stop trading.
  • No Trades After Day Hour: Sets the hour to stop trading on the specified day.
  • Skip Rollover Time: Avoids trading during rollover periods.
  • Rollover Hour: Sets the hour when rollover occurs.
  • Minutes Before Rollover: Stops trading this many minutes before rollover.
  • Minutes After Rollover: Resumes trading this many minutes after rollover.

Miscellaneous Settings:

  • Max Slippage: Sets the maximum slippage allowed for trades.
  • Max Stop Level: Limits the maximum allowable stop level.
  • Show Activity Status: Displays the EA's current status.
  • Show Spread: Shows the spread on the platform.
  • Enable Alert: Enables alerts for specific events.
  • Enable Print: Activates logging of the EA’s actions.
  • Do Not Trade: Disables trading when enabled.
  • Close All Symbol Positions: Closes all open trades for the specified symbol.
  • Magic Number Base: Sets the Magic base number for tracking trades with magic numbers.

Live account monitor will be added soon.  In the meantime, you can backtest the EA with 99% tickdata modelling on M15 TF or rent it before you decide to buy to realize its true potential.


After purchase please PM me with proof of purchase and I will provide you with a private preset for the EA

Disclaimer

While the Soprano EA has shown good performance in backtesting, it is important to understand that past results do not guarantee future profits. Live market conditions can vary significantly, and financial markets are inherently unpredictable. The EA is designed to optimize trading strategies and improve decision-making, but it cannot eliminate the risks associated with trading. Use of the Soprano EA should be accompanied by sound risk management practices, and traders should be prepared for potential losses. Trade responsibly and understand that no trading system can guarantee consistent profits in live accounts.


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4.6 (15)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (18)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
3 (2)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Forex GOLD Investor
Lachezar Krastev
4.39 (51)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Gold Breakout Promotion Ends Soon! The limited-time   Gold Breakout EA   offer ends   August 31, 2026 .   Sale price:   $499.99 Regular price: $799.99   Buy 1, Get 1 Free Choose compatible versions for   MT4 and MT5 . Only a few days remain—offer ends August 31! Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging accounts. The EA monitors gold price action for potential breakout opportunities and automatically manages e
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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Nader Hoville
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Nader Hoville 2024.10.17 20:04 
 

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