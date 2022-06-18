Bounty Trade EA



Supported currency pairs: EURUSD,USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURGBP

Recommended timeframe: M15
 The EA should run on a VPS continuously

Setting

  • Fixed Lot - fixed frist trading lot
  • StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value
  • TakeProfit, in pips - take profit value
  • CCI: averaging period, Averaging period for calculation
  • CCI: type of price,
  • Use martingale,  martingale Mode
  • Martingale coefficient, martingale multiplier
  • Order Maximum number of multiplications 


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