Robinhood EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 June 2022
- Activations: 5
Supported currency pairs: EURUSD,USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURGBP
Recommended timeframe: M15
The EA should run on a VPS continuously
Setting
- Fixed Lot - fixed frist trading lot
- StopLoss, in pips - stop loss value
- TakeProfit, in pips - take profit value
- RSI : averaging period, Averaging period for calculation
- RSI : type of price
- RSI :RSI value calculation
- Use martingale, martingale Mode
- Martingale coefficient, martingale multiplier
- Order Maximum number of multiplications