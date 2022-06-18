Robinhood EA

Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 This robot works on the basis of bowling band and has stepped entrances at safe points. benefits: Works on all instruments and time series, It has excellent inputs for position management that can avoid a lot of risk. Input settings: Volume: Selects a fixed volume for the trade that uses its own risk management if it is zero. Risk for all positions: The amount of risk for all positions in one direction, for exam