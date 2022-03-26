Support Resistance and Signal

This EA allows you to manage support and resistance zones on MetaTrader 5…but not only: To your buying and selling zones (you can configure 2 sellings zones and 2 buyings zones),

you can add 3 options (2 with multiframes) to enter a position:



Option 1: this is the option that enters a position without a signal: as soon as the price reaches the zone, the robot sends a trade.

Option 2: here the robot will wait for a break in the selected timeframe. Example: you put your zones on an H4 graph (for visibility you leave it on the H4), and you want a signal in 15min with a candle break: select timeframe 15 in the EA.

Option 3: same principle as option 2 but with an engulfing.



Trades are launched 100% auto when you have configurated your zones.



To optimize the trade: there is a trade manager with:

Lot size

SL

TP1 with partialClose.

Sl after TP (for BE: 0)

TP2





Recommendation :

For swing trading: take H4/Daily zones or higher and update the BUY and SELL zones every weekend. Because the graphics evolve.For intraday or intraswing trading, update zones daily with H1/H4 timeframesFor scalping: updated zones several times a day…..with timeframes in minutes.



