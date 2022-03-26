Support Resistance and Signal

This EA allows you to manage support and resistance zones on MetaTrader 5…but not only: To your buying and selling zones (you can configure 2 sellings zones and 2 buyings zones),
you can add 3 options (2 with multiframes) to enter a position:

Option 1:this is the option that enters a position without a signal: as soon as the price reaches the zone, the robot sends a trade.
Option 2:here the robot will wait for a break in the selected timeframe. Example: you put your zones on an H4 graph (for visibility you leave it on the H4), and you want a signal in 15min with a candle break: select timeframe 15 in the EA.
Option 3:same principle as option 2 but with an engulfing.

Trades are launched 100% auto when you have configurated your zones. 

To optimize the trade: there is a trade manager with:
Lot size
SL 
TP1 with partialClose.
Sl after TP (for BE: 0)
TP2

Recommendation :

For swing trading: take H4/Daily zones or higher and update the BUY and SELL zones every weekend. Because the graphics evolve.
For intraday or intraswing trading, update zones daily with H1/H4 timeframes
For scalping: updated zones several times a day…..with timeframes in minutes.


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Benjamin Claude Henri Paul Ruaux
Utilities
This EA takes trades based on a configured RSI level. At each candle close, it will resume a position if the one closes above the previous one.... The SL and TP are positioned and it is the sum of all the trades initiated that will close the positions: Either in % of capital, or in pips. IMPORTANT : it is the magic number that allows the EA to properly close positions. so be sure to put different magic numbers on each graph. Important : have a good money management with this type of EA (little
Reversal Signal RSI and MA
Benjamin Claude Henri Paul Ruaux
Utilities
Important : have a good money management with this tpe of EA (little lot size....and avoid margin call) The EA takes a trade when 2 conditions are met: The achievement of an RSI level, and the break of a moving average of your choice. When the trade is initiated: the SL is positioned (in pips) the TP1 can be: the kijun, or another moving average, you can configure a value approaching the TP1 (which avoids the price shift of brokers) the partial close is done the SL after TP1 can be configured
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Domi2
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Domi2 2022.05.04 07:43 
 

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