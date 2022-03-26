Support Resistance and Signal
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA allows you to manage support and resistance zones on MetaTrader 5…but not only: To your buying and selling zones (you can configure 2 sellings zones and 2 buyings zones),
you can add 3 options (2 with multiframes) to enter a position:
Option 1:this is the option that enters a position without a signal: as soon as the price reaches the zone, the robot sends a trade.
Option 2:here the robot will wait for a break in the selected timeframe. Example: you put your zones on an H4 graph (for visibility you leave it on the H4), and you want a signal in 15min with a candle break: select timeframe 15 in the EA.
Option 3:same principle as option 2 but with an engulfing.
Trades are launched 100% auto when you have configurated your zones.
To optimize the trade: there is a trade manager with:
Lot size
SL
TP1 with partialClose.
Sl after TP (for BE: 0)
TP2
Recommendation :For swing trading: take H4/Daily zones or higher and update the BUY and SELL zones every weekend. Because the graphics evolve.
For intraday or intraswing trading, update zones daily with H1/H4 timeframes
For scalping: updated zones several times a day…..with timeframes in minutes.
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