Consecutive Trade RSI





This EA takes trades based on a configured RSI level. At each candle close, it will resume a position if the one closes above the previous one.... The SL and TP are positioned and it is the sum of all the trades initiated that will close the positions: Either in % of capital, or in pips. IMPORTANT :

it is the magic number that allows the EA to properly close positions. so be sure to put different magic numbers on each graph.

Important : have a good money management with this type of EA (little lot size....and avoid margin call)













PLEASE DO BACKTEST FOR HAVING MORE GOOD CONFIGURATIONS !!









% of the capital base)



it's the nomber on pips of your TP1



it's the nomber on pips of your TP2



RSI:

it's the number when you want to have a BUY trade

it's the size of lot....as you like.if True : at each trade, the size lot is upgraded, if false, the size lot it's the same.you can write a capital as you like (different of your real capital)it's the value of your risk (% of the capital base).it's the value of your goal of win (option 1: SL and TP are on pipsoption 2: SL and TP are on %it's the nomber on pips of your SLfor BE, you can write 0 (be careful with your spread)it's the % of your partial closeit's the number of your graph (the important is that you dispose one different on each).you can write a maximum position number if you want, the EA stop to take trade if the number is ok (for each graphic)it's the period of your RSI.it's the number when you want to have a SELL trade