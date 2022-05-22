Consecutive Trade RSI



This EA takes trades based on a configured RSI level. At each candle close, it will resume a position if the one closes above the previous one.... The SL and TP are positioned and it is the sum of all the trades initiated that will close the positions: Either in % of capital, or in pips. IMPORTANT :
it is the magic number that allows the EA to properly close positions. so be sure to put different magic numbers on each graph.

Important : have a good money management with this type of EA (little lot size....and avoid margin call)




PLEASE DO BACKTEST FOR HAVING MORE GOOD CONFIGURATIONS !!



Lot size: it's the size of lot....as you like.
Progressive lot size: if True : at each trade, the size lot is upgraded, if false, the size lot it's the same.

Capital base: you can write a capital as you like (different of your real capital)
% of risk: it's the value of your risk (% of the capital base).
% of win: it's the value of your goal of win ( % of the capital base)

TP option:
option 1: SL and TP are on pips
option 2: SL and TP are on %

SL on pips: it's the nomber on pips of your SL
SL after TP1: for BE, you can write 0 (be careful with your spread)
TP1 on pips: it's the nomber on pips of your TP1
% close TP1: it's the % of your partial close
TP2 on pips:  it's the nomber on pips of your TP2

Magic number: it's the number of your graph (the important is that you dispose one different on each).

Max open position: you can write a maximum position number if you want, the EA stop to take trade if the number is ok (for each graphic)


RSI:
period: it's the period of your RSI.
Limit SUP: it's the number when you want to have a SELL trade
Limit inf:   it's the number when you want to have a BUY trade
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Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Indicator Automator EA
Fatih Klavun
Utilities
Indicator Automator EA: The Ultimate Indicator Automation Tool Tired of being chained to your desk, waiting for signals from your favorite indicator? Do you want to eliminate emotional trading and unlock the true potential of your manual strategy? Indicator Automator EA is a powerful and highly versatile Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to automate any trading indicator that provides clear Buy and Sell signals through its indicator buffers. You don't need to be a programmer. If you have
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
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