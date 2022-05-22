Consecutive Trade RSI
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA takes trades based on a configured RSI level. At each candle close, it will resume a position if the one closes above the previous one.... The SL and TP are positioned and it is the sum of all the trades initiated that will close the positions: Either in % of capital, or in pips. IMPORTANT :
it is the magic number that allows the EA to properly close positions. so be sure to put different magic numbers on each graph.
Important : have a good money management with this type of EA (little lot size....and avoid margin call)
Lot size: it's the size of lot....as you like.
PLEASE DO BACKTEST FOR HAVING MORE GOOD CONFIGURATIONS !!
Progressive lot size: if True : at each trade, the size lot is upgraded, if false, the size lot it's the same.
Capital base: you can write a capital as you like (different of your real capital)
% of risk: it's the value of your risk (% of the capital base).
% of win: it's the value of your goal of win ( % of the capital base)
TP option:
option 1: SL and TP are on pips
option 2: SL and TP are on %
SL on pips: it's the nomber on pips of your SL
SL after TP1: for BE, you can write 0 (be careful with your spread)
TP1 on pips: it's the nomber on pips of your TP1
% close TP1: it's the % of your partial close
TP2 on pips: it's the nomber on pips of your TP2
Magic number: it's the number of your graph (the important is that you dispose one different on each).
Max open position: you can write a maximum position number if you want, the EA stop to take trade if the number is ok (for each graphic)
RSI:
period: it's the period of your RSI.
Limit SUP: it's the number when you want to have a SELL trade
Limit inf: it's the number when you want to have a BUY trade