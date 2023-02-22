Big Trader Mindset

5

Big Trader use special orders for buying, selling, taking profit, and closing the orders. When Big Traders want to open a position with volume, they do not randomly place a position to upset the price and trigger their order at a worse price that may result in lowering their profit . Order blocks are special kinds of supply and demand zones formed when there is a block order.  It comes into place due to buying and selling of big traders.


This Powerfull EA using Big Traders Mindset Powered by Artificial Intelligence running on 7 major pairs. 

Each pair work together to support each other to achieve profit targets.

This EA uses two layers of artificial intelligence technology.

Make your trade 100% automated with the most advanced algorithm. Trading with this strategy can involves buying and selling different currency pairs at one time where the market lines up with the aim of reducing risks and maximizing profits.


Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1865584


How to run it

You need to place the expert on EURUSD M15 chart and the other symbols will be traded automatically


Attention :

  • You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit
  • The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more
  • VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.


Parameters :

  • Takeprofit =80, takeprofit the order, 80 is 80 pips
  • Stoploss = 80; stoploss the order, 80 is 80 pips.
  • strategy = Multicurrency, Please Select Multicurrency on strategy to run 7 major pairs
  • targetpips = 80; basket target in pips, 80 is 80 pips.
  • Trailing Start in pips =30; 30 is 30 pips
  • Trailing Stop in pips= 10; 10 is 10 pips
  • AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.
  • Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.
  • ManualLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.


Reviews 3
Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2023.04.03 17:34 
 

So far so good. I recommend the EA.

MD
696
MD 2023.02.24 00:58 
 

Very good EA and the seller is very kind and knowledgeable, you better not miss this

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THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Experts
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
XAU Breakout Scalper MT5
Yassir Lamrichi
5 (4)
Experts
Abandon Dangerous Grid Algorithms. Transition to Logic-Driven Gold Trading. XAU Breakout Scalper MT5 is a strict anti-grid, anti-martingale trading engine. It is engineered specifically for traders who demand 100% transparent logic, asymmetric risk-to-reward profiles, and evaluation-ready capital protection. PATH A: PLUG & PLAY (For Hands-Off Traders & Busy Professionals) Don't want to spend hours running backtests and optimizing settings? You don't have to. We do the heavy lifting for you. Be
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BBMA Dancer
Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
4.2 (5)
Experts
BBMA Dancer EA is Expert Advisor base on trend following strategy. This expert using BBMA to cathching the market trend. With this EA orders that are made seem to be dancing in the market in tune with the BBMA trend signal. This EA have a good performance that has been tested more than five years with real ticks history data. Forex market is a risky investment so please using BBMA Dancer EA wisely. Although this EA can be use on any pairs, but please Use this EA on EURUSD Pair at M15 timeframe
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Andre Gomes
2971
Andre Gomes 2023.04.03 17:34 
 

So far so good. I recommend the EA.

Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
1767
Reply from developer Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi 2023.04.03 19:24
Thanks for your review. bro..
MD
696
MD 2023.02.24 00:58 
 

Very good EA and the seller is very kind and knowledgeable, you better not miss this

Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
1767
Reply from developer Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi 2023.02.27 04:23
Thanks for your review..
SmartSystemsUAE
31
SmartSystemsUAE 2023.02.23 20:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi
1767
Reply from developer Zada Janitra Kamilah Rahmadi 2023.02.27 04:23
Thanks for your review..
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