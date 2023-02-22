Big Trader Mindset

Big Trader use special orders for buying, selling, taking profit, and closing the orders. When Big Traders want to open a position with volume, they do not randomly place a position to upset the price and trigger their order at a worse price that may result in lowering their profit . Order blocks are special kinds of supply and demand zones formed when there is a block order. It comes into place due to buying and selling of big traders.





This Powerfull EA using Big Traders Mindset Powered by Artificial Intelligence running on 7 major pairs. Each pair work together to support each other to achieve profit targets. This EA uses two layers of artificial intelligence technology.

Make your trade 100% automated with the most advanced algorithm. Trading with this strategy can involves buying and selling different currency pairs at one time where the market lines up with the aim of reducing risks and maximizing profits.





Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1865584





How to run it

You need to place the expert on EURUSD M15 chart and the other symbols will be traded automatically





Attention :

You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initial Deposit

The recommended account leverage is 1:100 or more

VPS hosting 24/7 is strongly advised.





Parameters :

Takeprofit =80, takeprofit the order, 80 is 80 pips

Stoploss = 80; stoploss the order, 80 is 80 pips.

strategy = Multicurrency , Please Select Multicurrency on strategy to run 7 major pairs

, Please Select Multicurrency on strategy to run 7 major pairs targetpips = 80; basket target in pips, 80 is 80 pips.

Trailing Start in pips =30; 30 is 30 pips

Trailing Stop in pips= 10; 10 is 10 pips

AutoLots = true; True if you want EA Auto Calculate Lotsize.

Risk=0.2; Risk for Calculate lotsize if using autolots.

ManualLots=0.01; lotsize while autolots set to false.



