Welcome to Fighter EA:

Fighter EA is designed exclusively for trading gold (XAU/USD) with precision and reliability. This expert advisor run on multiple timeframes to capture the best trading opportunities, while maintaining a disciplined approach with defined take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels. Fighter EA is built with a focus onconsistency, stability, and risk management, ensuring that even traders with a litle amount can participate in the gold market then Fighter EA is fully compliant with prop firm requirements, making it suitable for both High-Frequency Trading (HFT) and non-HFT firms. Whether you're looking to pass a prop firm challenge or maintain a funded account, Fighter EA is your ideal partner, Built-in equity drawdown protection ensures that your account stays within the risk parameters set by prop firms and executes trades automatically based on its sophisticated algorithms, allowing you to focus on other activities,and Avoids risky strategies such as Martingale and Grid trading. Fighter EA focuses on reliable scalping techniques without historical data manipulation.

SET UP & CONFIGURATION:

Brokers: All brokers

Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)

Capital : $50

Lot Size: fixed lot Size or Any

Timezone: Auto

Digits: Auto





Backtesting:

Trading Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Symbol: XAU/USD (Gold).

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute) – the optimal timeframe for Fighter EA’s strategies.

Deposit: Any

Spread: Use a low spread or real spread settings provided by your broker for accurate results.

Execution Mode: Run the backtest in Every Tick mode for the most precise simulation.









Risk Warning:





Trading involves significant risks. Be sure you fully understand these risks before using Fighter EA. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and losses may occur.

Contact Us: For pricing, purchasing information, or further questions, reach out to us. Elevate your gold trading strategy and meet prop firm requirements with Fighter EA







