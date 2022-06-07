DreamCather MT5

4
  • Experts
  • Sergei Pomytkin
    Sergei Pomytkin

    Sergei Pomytkin

    3.6 (18)
    My name is Sergei Pomytkin. I’m a professional trader and programmer with extensive experience in futures and options markets.
    Currently, I focus on developing automated Forex Expert Advisors, indicators, and utilities, which are exclusively available on MQL5.com.
    4 products 1 topic 16 comments
  • Version: 3.2
  • Updated: 16 June 2025
  • Activations: 10

DreamCather EA -  is an advanced scalping strategy at the close of the US session. The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper, the trade is entered when the main trend rolls back. A set of simple algorithms allows you to achieve stable results over a long period of time and in various phases of the market. This system is focused on long-term growth. The EA does not use dangerous money management systems such as grid or martingale. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position. The EA has been tested on data for more than 20 years, during which it withstands the most unstable periods. If you do not have the opportunity to keep your computer in working order 24/5, then it is recommended to use the VPS server service.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Main (recommended) currency pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF,GBPUSD
  • Minor currency pairs: EURGBP,USDJPY
  • Minimum deposit: 100$
  • Setting: Default setting for all pairs
  • For best results, it is highly recommended to choose brokers with ECN account, low spread and fair commission.

The main characteristics of the strategy:
  •  Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  •  100% automated Expert Advisor
  •  A high percentage of profitable deals on testing on the entire available history
  •  Risk control
  •  Possibility to limit working time
  •  Automatic risk calculation
  •  No sitting out a loss for a few days. All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
  •  Each transaction is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit and a limit on the lifetime of the transaction
  •  Built-in volatility filter optimized for each currency pair
  •  The adviser does not use news filters
  •  All transactions comply with FIFO rules
  •  The EA has been tested with slippage and real spread on the entire available history from 2013 to the present day

This EA is sold only on MQL5. If you see it anywhere else, it will not be a genuine version and I won't be able to provide any customer support.

Setup:
  1. The EA must be attached to the M5 chart, the recommended currency pair, set the risk parameter or a fixed lot
  2. Set parameter GMT_Shift
  3. Use only recommended pairs
Reviews 6
PhilBill1016
46
PhilBill1016 2024.04.26 09:14 
 

I have been using Dream for a couple of months now and recommend it. Positions are opened around the close of the NY market and I find myself looking forward to when it becomes active. Single positions are opened with SL and TP set and the success rate is very good. I use it as part of a suite of strategies on my account, I find that it fits well with other strategies because it is active when other EAs are not and positions are opened and closed within a short time frame (a couple of hours). As a result, it gives your account a little extra performance that you would not have otherwise had. My one niggle is setting the time correctly to start trading. I was caught out by the change of the clocks for summer (both in NY and UK, which were a week or so apart) but maybe that was more of a "me" problem, than the EA itself. For me the "Dynamic" setting works best, slightly lower return per trade but it manages the trades very well. Overall, I recommend this EA, good price, consistent results and works well with other strategies. I have found the developer to be responsive and helpful and the price ($250) is well worth it in my opinion.

Shumini8 请添加微信
1629
Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.07.02 09:07 
 

到目前为止，一切都很好，So far, it's good。

Hao Pan
1315
Hao Pan 2022.06.30 06:19 
 

very responsive and professional develop, EA performs stable as the live signals are logging.

Recommended products
Gold Citadel
Marco Alexandre Ferreira Feijo
Experts
Gold Citadel — Institutional Supply and Demand EA for XAUUSD Small Stop Loss. Large Take Profit. Real protection on every trade. Gold Citadel trades the way institutions do: identify where smart money places orders, enter at those levels, and target a reward multiple times the risk. No grid. No martingale. No hidden tricks. Just clean asymmetric trading on gold. The Core Principle Most EAs chase small profits with wide stop losses — they win often but one bad trade erases weeks of gains. Gold Ci
DCAMachineBasicEditon
Ngoc Ha Le
Experts
DCA_Machine Basic Edition Overview DCA_Machine Basic is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor (EA) developed through extensive research, optimization, and historical testing across multiple Forex broker servers and market conditions. The trading model has been carefully refined to focus only on the most stable and reliable currency pairs that have demonstrated strong consistency in both backtesting and live trading environments. The objective is to provide a balanced approach between profitabil
ICT Sentinel
Allan Njuguna Kimani
Experts
ICT Sentinel — Institutional Smart Money Expert Advisor Fully automated multi-symbol EA based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. Detects Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, BOS and CHoCH, and trades only when several signals align. Advantages Trades a whole symbol basket from one chart Risk-based position sizing (% of balance, not fixed lots) Automatic break-even, partial close, ATR trailing stop, profit-lock ladder Daily loss limit, consecutive-loss lockout, equity protection Session a
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Error EA
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
Error EA Introducing Error EA: Your Advanced Forex Trading Companion for MT5 Error EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, crafted to elevate your forex trading experience. This sophisticated tool empowers traders with unparalleled flexibility, precision, and automation in trading currency pairs. Capable of operating across a wide range of timeframes, Error EA adapts seamlessly to various trading styles, making it an ideal companion for both novice
Grid Day Trade Define Trading Days
Konstantin Meshcheriakov
Experts
USDJPY, US Dollar vs Japanese Yen M15, Default Settings Grid Day Trade – Mathematical Risk-Controlled Trading System Grid Day Trade is a professional Expert Advisor for the MetaTrader 5 platform, featuring entry triggers based on the Stochastic indicator, dynamic grid calculations, and strict mathematical risk limits. This Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value a systematic approach, account security, and—most importantly—effortless, fully automated control over their trading process.
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Trader Code EA infinity profit MT5
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Trader Code Expert MT5 is a fully automatic EA design for the     EURUSDm  currency with TF = M1 pair. Every orders are covered by        StopLoss  and       TakeProfit . This EA has no martingale, smart recovery, grid trading or averaging in this algorithm. This EA is can start with small balance (   more then 45 usd ). This EA should be set   lots 0.01 per 45 usd balance   This EA can set lot multipy step 1.0-2.5 (Defult is 1.0) This EA can set limit of lots between 1-infinity This EA can be s
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
AW Smart Grids MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
An automated trading advisor for implementing reversal strategies after market impulse movements. AW Smart Grids is designed to automate trading in situations where the price deviates significantly from the average value and forms a return movement after the impulse ends. The advisor does not follow the market's momentum and does not attempt to enter the market during periods of high activity. Trading decisions are made after assessing the weakening of momentum and the formation of conditions fo
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Gold Titan Breakout EA
Saravanan Nagooran Nagooran
Experts
Gold Titan Breakout EA  Precision Engineered for XAUUSD Breakout Trading Gold Titan Breakout EA is a fully automated trading system built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) Daily Timeframe . Designed for traders who want strong breakout entries, intelligent risk management, and consistency in volatile market conditions, this EA uses institutional-grade logic to capture explosive moves while avoiding false signals. This EA was engineered based on real market dynamics including momentum breaks, ref
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Automate Gold
Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba
Experts
I am Automate Gold a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading, combining three battle-tested strategies ( Supertrend, Breakout , and Mean Reversion ) that work in harmony to adapt to any market condition. Built with real trading intelligence at its core, I bring together Machine Learning prediction (optional), dynamic risk management ( low, medium and high ), and smart recovery systems to deliver consistent, calculated results not random noise. Plug and play no set
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
Astra Ea
Muhammad Huraira
5 (1)
Experts
Astra EA – Precision. Power. Perfection. Astra EA is a modular trading engine built for robust performance across major FX pairs and XAUUSD. It merges multiple independent entry frameworks with disciplined exit and risk controls. All components are price-driven and fully automated. Core Strategies:  • Grid / Overlap Engine – Adaptive step sizing, controlled lot progression, and overlap protection to avoid excessive exposure across correlated levels.  • Support & Resistance Logic – Institutio
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Experts
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
AurumX Gold Scalper Pro
Miftada Handoyo Yanuar
Experts
AurumX Scalper Pro – Smart XAUUSD Trading EA AurumX Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a scalping approach based on trend and market momentum . This EA helps traders capture fast entry opportunities in the market with a structured trading system, making trading more disciplined, measurable, and emotion-free . ️ Key Features Smart Scalping Logic (Trend + Momentum Filter) Auto Entry & Exit System Built-in Risk Con
MiloBot PRO MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.8 (5)
Experts
MiloBot PRO  is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) based on the  author's strategy  which has been developed, tested and optimized for more than 2 years. The main indicator of the MiloBot PRO’s reliability is developers’  real accounts totaling more than  100 000 USD . The MiloBot Pro’s advanced  algorithmic strategy  gives everyone the opportunity to earn the stable profit every month.  Copyrighted indicators   help the EA accurately to enter the market when it’s at the turning points. Сheck out the l
ANE evo
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
Experts
ANE evo is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that uses a grid averaging strategy . This is a high-risk trading system intended for traders who understand how grid and averaging methods behave. After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live Signal for ANE evo Official Channel Risk warning:  Trading involves a substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future resul
Abab RSI
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Abab RSI is a professional expert system designed to analyze markets based on the RSI indicator and a special system of restrictions. The Expert Advisor works with one order (not a series), each order is accompanied by a trailing stop activated by a trailing start, and each order is insured by stop loss and take profit. Thus, the expert system uses safe orders to work. The indicator entry itself can also be considered reliable, since the standard RSI indicator is used, just keep in mind that it
Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
3 (2)
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators   and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Willia
Qilin Imperial Grid Gold Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
QILIN IMPERIAL-GRID GOLD MECH  H1 SuperTrend Smart Grid with Crash Protection Qilin Imperial-Grid Gold Mech  is an advanced trend-following Smart Grid Expert Advisor. Inspired by the "Qilin" (Kirin), the ancient mythical creature that brings immense wealth and divine protection, this EA is designed to safely accumulate profit while avoiding catastrophic market crashes. While traditional grid systems are extremely dangerous and often blow accounts when the market trends strongly against them,
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
The Gold Breaker MT5
Xuan Bach Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) combines trend analysis with a breakout strategy to identify trading opportunities in gold. The EA first determines the prevailing market trend using key trendlines. In an uptrend, it focuses on the nearest resistance level, anticipating a breakout through it. Similarly, in a downtrend, it targets the closest support level, preparing for a breakout below. The strategy is designed to align trades with market momentum, following predefined conditions for breakout scenarios
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
EA EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader
Huu Tri Nguyen
Experts
EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader Automated EMA and RSI Trading System with Trend Filtering and Risk Management Short Description EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader is an automated MetaTrader 5 trading system combining EMA crossover analysis, RSI filtering, trailing stop management, and market-safe order handling for structured trend-following execution. Overview EMA Cross RSI TurboTrader is an automated trading system designed for trend-following and momentum-based execution across multiple market conditions. T
Tortuga Loonie Raider MT5
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Experts
Tortuga Loonie Raider is an advanced adaptive grid system engineered specifically for the Canadian Dollar crosses AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is not a blind "hit and miss" grid that survives by stacking averaging orders. It enters on real market structure, manages every basket with adaptive logic, and — new in this version — can actively reduce a basket instead of only waiting for it to recover. How it works On the M15 timeframe the EA looks for statistically stretched, mean-reverting conditions us
SMC Scanner Pro AI
Luis Carlos Gil Marques Sequeira
Experts
Aqui está a descrição formatada para o editor do MQL5 Market: SMC Scanner Pro — Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor for MT5 Stop trading blind. SMC Scanner Pro automatically maps every key Smart Money level on your chart in real time, so you always know where institutions are positioned. WHY SMC SCANNER PRO? Most retail traders lose because they manually hunt for Order Blocks and FVGs — a slow, inconsistent, and error-prone process. SMC Scanner Pro eliminates that problem entirely. Attach it to
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.6 (40)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
DreamCather MT4
Sergei Pomytkin
3.4 (5)
Experts
DreamCather EA  -  is an advanced scalping strategy at the close of the US session. The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper, the trade is entered when the main trend rolls back. A set of simple algorithms allows you to achieve stable results over a long period of time and in various phases of the market. This system is focused on long-term growth. The EA does not use dangerous money management systems such as grid or martingale. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position. The EA has been tested
Alphabet AI MT4
Sergei Pomytkin
Experts
Alphabet AI   is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price dec
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Experts
Alphabet AI is an advisor that works on the mean reversion strategy - this means that it uses the natural property of markets to return to their average values ​​after strong deviations. The algorithm constantly analyzes the current price of the asset, comparing it with the calculated average levels. When the price deviates significantly from its average value, the advisor interprets this as a signal for action: when the upper limit is exceeded, it opens short positions, expecting a price decre
Filter:
PhilBill1016
46
PhilBill1016 2024.04.26 09:14 
 

I have been using Dream for a couple of months now and recommend it. Positions are opened around the close of the NY market and I find myself looking forward to when it becomes active. Single positions are opened with SL and TP set and the success rate is very good. I use it as part of a suite of strategies on my account, I find that it fits well with other strategies because it is active when other EAs are not and positions are opened and closed within a short time frame (a couple of hours). As a result, it gives your account a little extra performance that you would not have otherwise had. My one niggle is setting the time correctly to start trading. I was caught out by the change of the clocks for summer (both in NY and UK, which were a week or so apart) but maybe that was more of a "me" problem, than the EA itself. For me the "Dynamic" setting works best, slightly lower return per trade but it manages the trades very well. Overall, I recommend this EA, good price, consistent results and works well with other strategies. I have found the developer to be responsive and helpful and the price ($250) is well worth it in my opinion.

Sergei Pomytkin
1233
Reply from developer Sergei Pomytkin 2024.04.26 10:38
Thank you very much for your feedback.
Leif Christian Ringstad
1333
Leif Christian Ringstad 2023.10.09 21:04 
 

Works just like backtests. Ok for 2023, does need change to work on the market for 2024.

German Villanueva
32
German Villanueva 2022.08.24 20:45 
 

Still waiting for an order to place by Robot.4 days already and it has not placed a single order ,connected to each chart via VPS

Sergei Pomytkin
1233
Reply from developer Sergei Pomytkin 2022.12.21 22:46
Hi, if you followed all the recommendations, then trading should go on, as you see on the signals, the robot traded this week, maybe your spread is too large at night, please check this point.
UPD: Did you manage to set everything up? You just haven't contacted me about your problem?
Shumini8 请添加微信
1629
Shumini8 请添加微信 2022.07.02 09:07 
 

到目前为止，一切都很好，So far, it's good。

Hao Pan
1315
Hao Pan 2022.06.30 06:19 
 

very responsive and professional develop, EA performs stable as the live signals are logging.

Sergei Pomytkin
1233
Reply from developer Sergei Pomytkin 2022.06.30 11:03
Thanks for your feedback!
Heder Efen Soto Ramirez
373
Heder Efen Soto Ramirez 2022.06.25 09:39 
 

I'm going to start giving it 5 stars, after using it, I'll tell you if it really deserves this rating, I don't want the cheap to be expensive

Sergei Pomytkin
1233
Reply from developer Sergei Pomytkin 2022.06.30 11:03
Thanks for your feedback!
Reply to review