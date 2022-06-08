DreamCather EA MT4/5 How to start working? & Frequently Asked Questions

DreamCather EA - is an advanced scalping strategy at the close of the US session. The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper, the trade is entered when the main trend rolls back.

A set of simple algorithms allows you to achieve stable results over a long period of time and in various phases of the market. This system is focused on long-term growth.

The EA does not use dangerous money management systems such as grid or martingale. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position.

The EA has been tested on data for more than 20 years, during which it withstands the most unstable periods.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ MT4 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80988

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ MT5 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80520





Frequently Asked Questions

How to start working?

After purchasing an adviser, open the charts of the currency pairs you want to trade. Choose M5 timeframe and attach an Expert Advisor to each pair. Set the risk level if AutoRisk is selected. Set the broker's shift time to GMT_Shift (see below for how to do it correctly).

All adviser is ready to work, all the main settings for each currency pair are sewn inside the adviser for your convenience.

What type of account is best to use?

We recommend a low spread, fair commission (Raw, ECN) account with at least 1:100 leverage.

Which broker is better to choose and why different brokers have different results?

Broker data may differ - ticks, spread and swap. This is why choosing a broker is so important, which is why we recommend IC Markets, which seems to provide the best results.

Why can't I see StopLoss and TakeProfit levels on the chart?

The adviser uses a hidden trading mode, the adviser controls all levels himself.

This is done to protect against unscrupulous brokers.

Is the robot too slow in the strategy tester?

Disable the HUD parameter in the EA settings, this will increase its speed in test mode.

What pairs are best to use and on what timeframe?

The EURUSD, USDCHF, GBPUSD M5 timeframe is best suited for trading.

What is the approximate drawdown per month?

Usually around 10% if you set the risk level to 100 in the RiskOnTrade parameter. It can also be much higher or slightly lower - depending on market conditions.

How often does the EA open orders?

Usually 4 to 7 orders per day, but sometimes he doesn't open any trades for several days, so please don't be alarmed. Also, it will not automatically open trades once you attach it to a chart.

How many activations will I get?

The EA comes with 10 activations.

MT4 or MT5. Which version is better?

DreamCather MT4 and MT5 versions are 100% identical. So, what is the personal preference of everyone, to whom which version is more like and suitable.

Is it possible to buy an expert somewhere else?

No, DreamCather is only available in MQL5, so if you find it anywhere else it won't be a genuine product.

Important!



The Expert Advisor was tested and optimized on historical data from Dukascopy using the Tick Data Suite program, which made it possible to achieve an accuracy of 99.9%.

We recommend using the MT5 version for realistic backtesting.

Why am I getting different/worse backtest results?

Quality of market data provided by your broker (it varies from broker to broker)

The swaps and spread of each broker can affect the test results.

Is live trading the same as backtesting?

If you have high quality data provided by the broker, yes, it is exactly the same as real trading

How to get started with an expert:

Run DreamCather on the chart of the selected currency pair and M5 timeframe and set the desired risk level, or use a fixed lot. It is also extremely important to set the GMT_Shift parameter correctly. (For most brokers, this parameter is equal to 2, when switching to daylight saving time, the parameter does not change!!!)

GMT_Shift (time shift) - the difference between the broker's time and GMT (in hours) (displayed in the Market Watch window in Metatrader4). Winter time is set. Default parameters for ICMarkets broker.

What is the minimum opening balance?

The minimum recommended opening balance is $100 for every 0.01 if you selected a fixed lot in the lot sizing method.

Can an expert work together with other experts?

Yes, but please make sure all your Expert Advisors have different magic numbers.

How can I increase profit?

You can increase your profit either by increasing the fixed lot or by increasing the risk percentage in the settings.

How to increase the size of traded lots?

The easiest way to increase the traded lot size is to increase the risk per trade (%) or use a fixed lot.

How to check that an Expert Advisor is ready to work?

First, the “Algo Trading” button at the top of your Metatrader terminal must be green (enabled).

Then, in the Expert Advisor settings in the “General” section, check the box “allow trading algorithms”.

My characters have a prefix or suffix, what should I do?

Nothing, the Expert Advisor will start working regardless of this.

What if my account is in a currency other than the US dollar?

It doesn't matter what currency your account is in, the EA handles it automatically

Input Details



Please see the detailed description of all DreamCather EA inputs below:

lots

With the AutoRisk parameter turned off, the lot size in the transaction will be the one you specify in the Lots parameter

RiskOnTrade

With AutoRisk enabled , the percentage of risk is set, the lot is calculated according to the formula

10 - the risk is 0.01 lots for every 500 units of the deposit

20 - the risk is 0.02 lots for every 500 units of the deposit

30 - the risk is 0.03 lots for every 500 units of the deposit

40 - the risk is 0.04 lots for every 500 units of the deposit

50 - the risk is 0.05 lots for every 500 units of the deposit

GMT_Shift

GMT_Shift (time shift) - the difference between the broker's time and GMT (in hours) (displayed in the Market Watch window in Metatrader4). Winter time is set. Default parameters for ICMarket broker. (For most brokers, this parameter is equal to 2, when switching to daylight saving time, the parameter does not change!!!)

P.S. If you are not sure if the time is set correctly or not, write me in private messages.

open hour

EA start hour (GMT time)

CloseHour

Expert Advisor end hour (GMT time)

TradeMonday

Allow/prohibit trading on Monday. This is useful for those who do not want to trade at the open markets on Monday because there are strong gaps.

TradeFriday

Allow/prohibit trading on Fridays. This is useful for those who do not want to leave open trades for the weekend (again due to gaps on Mondays)

MaxSpread

This is the maximum spread allowed for the EA to open a position (1=10). In case the EA wants to place a trade but the spread is too high, the trade will not be placed.

slippage

The maximum slippage value set in the default input data is 20 points (1=10). If you decide that it is too low or too high for you, you can change it.

TypeTradeSet

Added two different set types, dynamic and static. Each of the sets has its own entry parameters for each pair. The peculiarity of the dynamic one is that it uses two models for exiting a trade: the first one is a traditional stop, the second one is an exit by filters (similar to a trailing stop).

Hide SL/TP

Show/hide stop loss and take profit.

HUD

on/off information window



