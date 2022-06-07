DreamCather MT4
- Experts
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Sergei PomytkinMy name is Sergei Pomytkin. I’m a professional trader and programmer with extensive experience in futures and options markets.
Currently, I focus on developing automated Forex Expert Advisors, indicators, and utilities, which are exclusively available on MQL5.com.
- Version: 3.2
- Updated: 16 June 2025
- Activations: 10
DreamCather EA - is an advanced scalping strategy at the close of the US session. The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper, the trade is entered when the main trend rolls back. A set of simple algorithms allows you to achieve stable results over a long period of time and in various phases of the market. This system is focused on long-term growth. The EA does not use dangerous money management systems such as grid or martingale. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position. The EA has been tested on data for more than 20 years, during which it withstands the most unstable periods. If you do not have the opportunity to keep your computer in working order 24/5, then it is recommended to use the VPS server service.
- Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/delmare/seller
- MT5 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80520
- For comprehensive description of the product, inputs' description and FAQ click here.
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- Timeframe: M5
- Main (recommended) currency pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF & GBPUSD
- Minor currency pairs: EURGBP & USDJPY
- Minimum deposit: 100$
- Setting: Default setting for all pairs
- For best results, it is highly recommended to choose brokers with ECN account, low spread and fair commission.
- Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
- 100% automated Expert Advisor
- A high percentage of profitable deals on testing on the entire available history
- Risk control
- Possibility to limit working time
- Automatic risk calculation
- No sitting out a loss for a few days. All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
- Each transaction is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit and a limit on the lifetime of the transaction
- Built-in volatility filter optimized for each currency pair
- The adviser does not use news filters
- All transactions comply with FIFO rules
- The EA has been tested with slippage and real spread on the entire available history from 2013 to the present day
This EA is sold only on MQL5. If you see it anywhere else, it will not be a genuine version and I won't be able to provide any customer support.Setup:
- The EA must be attached to the M5 chart, the recommended currency pair, set the risk parameter or a fixed lot
- Set parameter GMT_Shift
- Use only recommended pairs
I have tested this EA and its performing well and stable - nice work!