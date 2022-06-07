DreamCather MT4

3.4
  • Experts
  • Sergei Pomytkin
    Sergei Pomytkin

    Sergei Pomytkin

    3.6 (18)
    My name is Sergei Pomytkin. I’m a professional trader and programmer with extensive experience in futures and options markets.
    Currently, I focus on developing automated Forex Expert Advisors, indicators, and utilities, which are exclusively available on MQL5.com.
    4 products 1 topic 16 comments
  • Version: 3.2
  • Updated: 16 June 2025
  • Activations: 10

DreamCather EA -  is an advanced scalping strategy at the close of the US session. The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper, the trade is entered when the main trend rolls back. A set of simple algorithms allows you to achieve stable results over a long period of time and in various phases of the market. This system is focused on long-term growth. The EA does not use dangerous money management systems such as grid or martingale. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position. The EA has been tested on data for more than 20 years, during which it withstands the most unstable periods. If you do not have the opportunity to keep your computer in working order 24/5, then it is recommended to use the VPS server service.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M5
  • Main (recommended) currency pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF & GBPUSD
  • Minor currency pairs: EURGBP & USDJPY
  • Minimum deposit: 100$
  • Setting: Default setting for all pairs
  • For best results, it is highly recommended to choose brokers with ECN account, low spread and fair commission.

Main features of the DreamCather EA:
  •  Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used
  •  100% automated Expert Advisor
  •  A high percentage of profitable deals on testing on the entire available history
  •  Risk control
  •  Possibility to limit working time
  •  Automatic risk calculation
  •  No sitting out a loss for a few days. All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours
  •  Each transaction is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit and a limit on the lifetime of the transaction
  •  Built-in volatility filter optimized for each currency pair
  •  The adviser does not use news filters
  •  All transactions comply with FIFO rules
  •  The EA has been tested with slippage and real spread on the entire available history from 2013 to the present day

This EA is sold only on MQL5. If you see it anywhere else, it will not be a genuine version and I won't be able to provide any customer support.

Setup:
  1. The EA must be attached to the M5 chart, the recommended currency pair, set the risk parameter or a fixed lot
  2. Set parameter GMT_Shift
  3. Use only recommended pairs
Reviews 5
Alan Lo
791
Alan Lo 2022.07.21 16:39 
 

I have tested this EA and its performing well and stable - nice work!

knight_forex
136
knight_forex 2022.06.13 04:07 
 

Seeing the live signals that many authors provide, I'm interested in trying and hopefully it will provide benefits. author is easy to discuss and accept ideas from users. looking for ea night scalping you must try this, I believe it is a good ea night scalping.

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ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
2943
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2022.11.23 01:31 
 

Does not work. Not even close. Rarely trades, if it does, it loses. I’ve not had any success with it at all. The tp and sl levels are out of control. 3 pip tp and a 27 pip sl?? Horrendous money management. Ran this on demo and the losses far outweigh the small gain. If there is a link to the proper way to set this, please share.

Sergei Pomytkin
1233
Reply from developer Sergei Pomytkin 2022.12.21 22:38
If you met all the conditions, then it should work at least as it works on my accounts. All the same, live accounts confirm this. This type of management gives 95% of profitable trades, and the presence of a stop, albeit larger than the TP, guarantees protection against the complete loss of the deposit (as, for example, it happens in systems controlled by martingale). In the long run, this shows good results. Let the percentage be small, but the clients' money is safe, and I think this is the most important thing. In any case, thanks for the feedback.
Bushibushito27
25
Bushibushito27 2022.11.14 19:59 
 

Hi I have been testing it for several days, but cant seem to get ahead with profits. I am trading with 250$ on 1:500 leverage to try it first. Also have noticed that today smiles on the top of the chart have turned to sad faces. What does that mean, and could you perhaps help me in setting it up properly?

Edit: Sergei was very helpful and responsive. Ea works so far so good. Some tinkering was needed, but I am happy now.

Sergei Pomytkin
1233
Reply from developer Sergei Pomytkin 2022.12.21 22:41
Hello, throw off the screenshots in a personal or in discussions. here in the reviews we are physically unable to conduct a dialogue =)
I was glad to help, if you have any more questions, write, we will try to solve them in a short time, thank you for your feedback and good trading =)
Alan Lo
791
Alan Lo 2022.07.21 16:39 
 

I have tested this EA and its performing well and stable - nice work!

Reza Sadeghi
90
Reza Sadeghi 2022.06.27 17:19 
 

Hi, I tested the robot, the profit is low at the moment, but I have to wait for better opportunities. A compassionate and responsive developer is always available and responsive. I am currently giving three stars and I will update again in the future

Sergei Pomytkin
1233
Reply from developer Sergei Pomytkin 2022.06.28 15:45
Yes, of course, the real work of the adviser needs to be looked at at a distance, and there are both good and bad periods, we must remember this, the market is not predictable. And yet, it is better to discuss technical issues in the comments, where it is much more convenient. Thanks for your feedback.
knight_forex
136
knight_forex 2022.06.13 04:07 
 

Seeing the live signals that many authors provide, I'm interested in trying and hopefully it will provide benefits. author is easy to discuss and accept ideas from users. looking for ea night scalping you must try this, I believe it is a good ea night scalping.

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