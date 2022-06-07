DreamCather MT4

DreamCather EA - is an advanced scalping strategy at the close of the US session. The Expert Advisor is a trend scalper, the trade is entered when the main trend rolls back. A set of simple algorithms allows you to achieve stable results over a long period of time and in various phases of the market. This system is focused on long-term growth. The EA does not use dangerous money management systems such as grid or martingale. It uses a fixed stop loss for each position. The EA has been tested on data for more than 20 years, during which it withstands the most unstable periods. If you do not have the opportunity to keep your computer in working order 24/5, then it is recommended to use the VPS server service.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/delmare/seller

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/delmare/seller MT5 Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80520

Version Available Here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/80520 For comprehensive description of the product, inputs' description and FAQ click here.

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Timeframe: M5

Main (recommended) currency pairs: EURUSD,USDCHF & GBPUSD

Minor currency pairs: EURGBP & USDJPY

Minimum deposit: 100$

100$ Setting: Default setting for all pairs

For best results, it is highly recommended to choose brokers with ECN account, low spread and fair commission.



Main features of the DreamCather EA:

Martingale, Grid, Averaging or other dangerous techniques are not used

100% automated Expert Advisor

A high percentage of profitable deals on testing on the entire available history

Risk control

Possibility to limit working time

Automatic risk calculation

No sitting out a loss for a few days. All transactions will be closed within 3-5 hours

Each transaction is accompanied by a stop loss and take profit and a limit on the lifetime of the transaction

Built-in volatility filter optimized for each currency pair

The adviser does not use news filters

All transactions comply with FIFO rules

The EA has been tested with slippage and real spread on the entire available history from 2013 to the present day This EA is sold only on MQL5. If you see it anywhere else, it will not be a genuine version and I won't be able to provide any customer support. Setup:

