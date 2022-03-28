Spyke Ley EA

The Spyke Ley is an Expert Advisor (EA) that detects a change of trend based on the indicators Stochastic Oscillator and Moving Average. This EA is designed to trade all currency forex-assets, metal, commodities, Volatility Indices, with and against spikes on the Boom and Crash Indices.  Additional analysis techniques implemented for an active trade to flow with the trend.

Spyke Ley Expert Advisor Recommended Guide lines

Input Settings:
MagicNumber - (Unique number per chart e.g 34505)

XAUUSD - 4 Hour Chart
Lots size - 0.01 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD500.
StopLoss -  0
TakeProfit -  200

TrailingStop -  50
MAPeriod -  140
Long/Short Direction- All-trades

EURUSD - 4 Hour Chart
Lots size -  0.01 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD100.
StopLoss -  200
TakeProfit -  100
TrailingStop -  20
MAPeriod -  50
Long/Short Direction- All-trades 

GBPUSD - 4 Hour Chart
Lots size -  0.01 (Depending on your equity. Minimum deposit USD200.)
StopLoss -  100
TakeProfit -  50
TrailingStop -  0
MAPeriod -  100
Long/Short Direction- All-trades 

BOOM 500 INDEX - 4 Hour Chart
Lots size -  0.2 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD1000.
StopLoss -  60000
TakeProfit -  210000
TrailingStop -  10000
MAPeriod -  60
Long/Short Direction- All-trades   


BOOM 1000 INDEX - 4 Hour Chart
Lots size -  0.2 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD1000.
StopLoss -  1000000
TakeProfit -  0
TrailingStop -  50000
MAPeriod -  100
Long/Short Direction- All-trades

CRASH 500 INDEX  4 Hour Chart
Lots size -  0.2 (Depending on your equity. Minimum balance USD300.
StopLoss -  80000
TakeProfit -  80000
TrailingStop -  80000
MAPeriod -  50
Long/Short Direction- All-trades


STEP INDEX - 4 Hour Chart
Lots size -  0.1 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD1000.
StopLoss -  1000
TakeProfit -  1000
TrailingStop -  500
MAPeriod -  60
Long/Short Direction- All-trades

VOLATILITY 75 INDEX - 4 Hour Chart
Lots size -  0.001 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD1000).
StopLoss -  5000000
TakeProfit -  5000000
TrailingStop -  0
MAPeriod -  60
Long/Short Direction- All-trades 

VOLATILITY 75 (1s) INDEX - 4 Hour Chart
Lots size -  0.005 (Depending on your equity). Minimum balance USD300).
StopLoss -  210000
TakeProfit -  110000
TrailingStop -  100000
MAPeriod -  100
Long/Short Direction- All-trades

NB: Performing an optimized strategy test first, will help you get the best settings for your favorable risk strategy.

#EURUSD
#GBPUSD
#XAUUSD(GOLD)
#Boom
#Crash
#Volatility (vix)

#Step Index



