The Bloom Expert Advisor uses virtual orders to determine a possible entry point.





This Expert Advisor is based on virtual orders.

In addition to virtual orders, an indicator interaction algorithm is used to determine a possible entry point.





Supported currency pairs:





GBPUS

EURUSD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

Recommended timeframe: M5-H1





Important functions of the adviser:





take profit

Stop Loss (sets the percentage of drawdown at which all trades are closed)

trailing stop

breakeven

The settings are available via the link.

Minimum account balance 1000$(for one pair)

Minimum spread

USE RECOMMENDED BROKER





Warning:





I only sell Expert Advisors through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you and says that I am trying to sell you something, this is a scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere other than MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.