EA Bloom

5

The Bloom Expert Advisor uses virtual orders to determine a possible entry point.


This Expert Advisor is based on virtual orders.

In addition to virtual orders, an indicator interaction algorithm is used to determine a possible entry point.


Supported currency pairs:


GBPUS

EURUSD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

Recommended timeframe: M5-H1


Important functions of the adviser:


take profit

Stop Loss (sets the percentage of drawdown at which all trades are closed)

trailing stop

breakeven

The settings are available via the link.

Minimum account balance 1000$(for one pair)

Minimum spread

USE RECOMMENDED BROKER


Warning:


I only sell Expert Advisors through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you and says that I am trying to sell you something, this is a scammer. Block and report them as spam.

If you purchase this EA anywhere other than MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.

Reviews 2
Dcardinali
40
Dcardinali 2022.12.06 22:11 
 

good experience. In few weeks I recovered the initial deposit and now I'm working with the earnings. The author advised me in a very good way, please follow his money strategy! recommended

Wan Suryolaksono
1982
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.05.28 09:52 
 

Big thank you for this amazing EA. I will report the good news after a week from now. But I already know how good it is

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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
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TokyoStreet   is an intelligent trading advisor specifically designed to analyze and trade cryptocurrencies. Using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, this Expert Advisor processes massive amounts of market data in real time, helping traders make the most informed and accurate decisions possible. The Expert Advisor analyzes historical price and trading volume data using Deep Neural Networks and Time Series Analysis to identify patterns and trends. Its algorithms
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Dcardinali
40
Dcardinali 2022.12.06 22:11 
 

good experience. In few weeks I recovered the initial deposit and now I'm working with the earnings. The author advised me in a very good way, please follow his money strategy! recommended

Wan Suryolaksono
1982
Wan Suryolaksono 2022.05.28 09:52 
 

Big thank you for this amazing EA. I will report the good news after a week from now. But I already know how good it is

Artem Marukhov
1173
Reply from developer Artem Marukhov 2022.05.28 10:02
Thanks for your review!
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