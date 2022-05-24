EA Bloom
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Bloom Expert Advisor uses virtual orders to determine a possible entry point.
This Expert Advisor is based on virtual orders.
In addition to virtual orders, an indicator interaction algorithm is used to determine a possible entry point.
Supported currency pairs:
GBPUS
EURUSD
AUDUSD
NZDUSD
Recommended timeframe: M5-H1
Important functions of the adviser:
take profit
Stop Loss (sets the percentage of drawdown at which all trades are closed)
trailing stop
breakeven
The settings are available via the link.
Minimum account balance 1000$(for one pair)
Minimum spread
USE RECOMMENDED BROKER
Warning:
I only sell Expert Advisors through MQL5.com. If someone contacts you and says that I am trying to sell you something, this is a scammer. Block and report them as spam.
If you purchase this EA anywhere other than MQL5, it is a fake version that will not work like the real version and you will never receive updates or support.
good experience. In few weeks I recovered the initial deposit and now I'm working with the earnings. The author advised me in a very good way, please follow his money strategy! recommended