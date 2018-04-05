TokyoStreet

TokyoStreet is an intelligent trading advisor specifically designed to analyze and trade cryptocurrencies. Using advanced machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, this Expert Advisor processes massive amounts of market data in real time, helping traders make the most informed and accurate decisions possible.

The Expert Advisor analyzes historical price and trading volume data using Deep Neural Networks and Time Series Analysis to identify patterns and trends. Its algorithms optimize trading strategies based on Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN) and Long Short Term Memory (LSTM) models, predicting price changes with high accuracy.

TokyoStreet also actively monitors market sentiment using Sentiment Analysis with Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques. It evaluates data from social media, news portals and blockchain transactions to predict market behavior based on public opinion and events.

Key features:
  • Trade Automation: The trading advisor can execute trades independently based on data and predictions, minimizing risks and maximizing profits.
  • Market Movement Prediction: Deep neural networks predict short- and long-term changes in the crypto market, identifying both bullish and bearish trends.
  • News and Social Media Analysis: The Expert Advisor monitors news and commentary affecting the market, allowing you to react to important events.
  • Adaptive Strategies: The Expert Advisor automatically adjusts your trading strategy based on new data to always stay relevant and profitable.

TokyoStreet is a tool for those who seek to trade cryptocurrencies with confidence using intelligent algorithms and real-time analysis. It makes the cryptocurrency market accessible and predictable for traders of all levels.



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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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