I got a very useful information tool for a trader, trading without it is like trading blind. Try it on a demo account and see if this indicator is a necessary accessory for trading.

The Market provides an opportunity to run the demo version only in the strategy tester, but the problem is that the tester in MQL4 is not multi-currency. Therefore, you can see all the advantages of the indicator only on the purchased version. A more expensive version is being prepared for release in the form of an Expert Advisor with an Equity Manager that gives commands for automatic closing of all orders by all Expert Advisors or closing of orders by the Manager itself. This allows you to catch a brief moment of the account state with equity increased by several percent compared to the previous similar moment. Forex is organized in such a way that you have to catch successful moments. I believe that this is quite a working way to have a stable profit instead of losses.

AllForexInfo is an indicator for monitoring the status of bets on 13 currency pairs. It also shows the speed of price growth or decline by the angle of slope of the Moving Average line on 5-minute and 30-minute charts for these 13 currency pairs in the form of the conditional length of the line. There are push notifications to your smartphone about the beginning of abnormal price movement on one of the charts relative to other charts (!!!) and other push notifications. This allows you to react to changes in the market situation in a very timely manner without a long look at all the charts and avoid large



