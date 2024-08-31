Overview:

The TropangFX AutoMgmt is a versatile trading utility designed to enhance your averaging strategy by automatically placing take profit and stop loss orders. This utility empowers traders by integrating a risk calculator and lot-size customization, ensuring that each trade aligns with their risk management preferences and financial goals.

Key Features:

Automated Take Profit & Stop Loss: Automatically sets take profit and stop loss levels for each trade based on predefined criteria.

Ensures that every trade is protected and profits are secured without manual intervention. Averaging Integration: Seamlessly integrates with your averaging strategy, applying take profit and stop loss settings to each entry point.

Supports both fixed and dynamic averaging approaches. Risk Calculator: Built-in risk calculator allows you to determine optimal take profit and stop loss levels based on your risk tolerance.

Calculates potential profit and loss scenarios, helping you make informed decisions. Lot-Size Customization: Allows users to customize lot sizes for each trade, aligning with their overall risk management strategy.

Supports both fixed and variable lot-size settings depending on market conditions and individual preferences. Flexible Configuration: Easy-to-use interface for setting up take profit, stop loss, risk parameters, and lot sizes.

Configurable to suit different trading styles, from conservative to aggressive approaches. Real-Time Adjustments: Allows real-time adjustments to take profit and stop loss levels as market conditions change.

Dynamic recalibration based on ongoing risk assessments and market movements.

Benefits:

Risk Management: Automatically manages risk by setting appropriate take profit and stop loss levels, reducing the chance of significant losses.

Automatically manages risk by setting appropriate take profit and stop loss levels, reducing the chance of significant losses. Efficiency: Saves time by automating the placement of critical trade parameters, allowing you to focus on strategy and analysis.

Saves time by automating the placement of critical trade parameters, allowing you to focus on strategy and analysis. Customization: Tailor the utility to match your unique trading style, ensuring each trade is in line with your financial objectives.

Tailor the utility to match your unique trading style, ensuring each trade is in line with your financial objectives. Consistency: Ensures consistent application of risk management principles across all trades, enhancing overall trading discipline.

The Automated Averaging Risk Manager is designed to give you greater control over your trading outcomes, providing a powerful tool to safeguard profits and limit losses while aligning with your risk management strategy.



Risk Disclosure



As Autotrading has a massive potential reward, bear in mind that it will also have enormous potential at-risk however, do not trade with the money you cannot afford to lose. This program turns out to be not for a faint-hearted individual.

Your future indicative result of the past performances/earnings thru the trading system is not assured. The simulated performance has certain limitations: an actual performance record, simulated results do not represent actual trading. All Trading/Investment involves substantial risk as well as complete loss of capital. Autotrading is not responsible for your actions for the application of the program and should uphold your persistence. Moreover, we cannot guarantee your future results or success directly or indirectly related to the usage of the program.

It is necessary that you fully understand the risks involved and accordingly agree to accept full responsibility for your actions, profits and losses before deciding to acquire TropangFX.



