Trade Dashboard Currency Edition

Take control of your risk management with this intuitive and powerful trading dashboard designed for precision and simplicity. This utility transforms the way you manage trades by allowing you to set Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels directly in dollar values, instead of relying on pips or price levels.

Perfect for traders who prioritize consistent risk exposure, the dashboard automatically calculates and adjusts SL and TP based on your specified monetary targets. Whether you're scalping, day trading, or swing trading, this tool ensures your risk and reward are always aligned with your account size and strategy.

Key Features:

Dollar-Based SL & TP: Define exactly how much you’re willing to lose or gain per trade.
Real-Time Calculations: Instantly converts dollar values into accurate price levels.
User-Friendly Interface: Clean and responsive dashboard for quick execution.
Flexible Trade Management: Works across different symbols and lot sizes.
Enhanced Risk Control: Maintain consistent risk regardless of market conditions.

Note
- This is not hardwired to dollars only, but the Text ie "TP($)" and "SL($)" is. It can work with other currency types too if your account is not a dollar account.

- Doesn't work in strategy tester.

Please report any bugs on the comments section and I will fix them up for you.

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Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Experts
Not Your Average Moving Average is a powerful yet refined trend-following Expert Advisor that trades based on moving average crossovers, intelligently filtered by ADX to avoid low-momentum markets. Built for traders who want precision trend entries and robust risk management, this EA brings both flexibility and discipline to your charts. Strategy Logic: MA Crossover System: The EA enters long or short positions when the Fast Moving Average crosses above or below the Slow Moving Average — a cl
Red Wolf PRO
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Experts
Red Wolf PRO is not built to chase noise. It waits. Guided by a sharp instinct for structure, it blends support and resistance with mean reversion and a respect for low-volatility conditions . The result is an Expert Advisor that moves deliberately through the market, avoiding chaos, stalking opportunity with restraint. This is a system designed to operate in the shadows. It does not sprint after every flicker of price. It observes, adapts, and enters only when conditions align. Like its namesak
Echo Trade Copier MT5
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Utilities
Echo Trade Copier MT5 is a high-performance trade copying solution built for traders who want precision, flexibility, and a little magic in their workflow . With lightning-fast execution averaging 0.7 seconds , your trades don’t just copy… they teleport . The built-in Volume Factor lets you mirror the same trades while scaling lot sizes however you like . Copy a master trader, adjust your risk, and pretend you planned it all along. Key Highlights • Ultra-fast execution (≈0.7s) • Volume Factor f
Wickless
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Indicators
The Wickless Indicator is based on an observation I made while trading and thought I'd turn it to an indicator. It is quite great for entries, especially in a trending market as well as a consolidating market to identify support and resistance. It works by observing bullish and bearish candles that have no wicks in the opposing direction, eg a bullish candle (the candle close is higher than the candle open) not having a wick to the downside, just like on the cover image. Feel free to try it out
Multi MA Expert Advisor
Stephen Gathumbi Ndiba
Experts
Multi MA Strategy is a simple yet effective trend following strategy , created for consistent returns and high but realistic sharpe ratios . It involves using 5 Simple Moving Averages which can be customised by the user to different timeframes as well as different periods. These averages are then used as entry signals ie, when price is above the Moving Average, it signals Buy and vice versa. It then takes these signals, averages them and if most of the signals indicate a Buy, it executes the Buy
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