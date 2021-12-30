Dqs
- Experts
- Oleg Legkonravov
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 30 December 2021
- Activations: 10
Dqs is an intelligent system that works on bounces from levels. The system is focused on long-term work, the results are evaluated from 3 months. The system lacks martingale algorithms, short stops. The deals clearly coincide with the strategy tester. Stop loss and take profit are always set.
Supported currency pairs: AUDNZD
Only the first 3 copies are available at a promo price of 150USD, the next price is 300USD
Timeframe: M15
Installation
- The Expert Advisor is installed on the AUDNZD chart, with the M15 timeframe
- Suffixes are allowed in the names of currency pairs
Settings (optimal settings are preset)
- TimeStart - the time limit for the start of the Expert Advisor
- timeEnd - time limit for the end of the ADVISER's work
- Profit - total profit as a percentage of equity, for closing several orders
- TakeProfit - the size of the TakeProfit in points
- StopLoss - StopLoss size in points
- Step - minimum distance to the opening of an additional order
- FixedLot - Fixed lot volume
- AutoMM - Automatic calculation of the lot from equity, the recommended value is from 2 to 5
- LongTrade - Switch of long positions
- ShortTrade - Short Position Switch
- MagicNumber - MagicNumber
- MaxSpread - Maximum spread size in points