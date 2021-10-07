Super Volume

this indicator is the way to get success entery point it give you the movement of market this indicator build base on Artificial intelligent of mix algorithms





work on all time frames and all pairs important thing you need to take alook on the signals on high time frame then apply the signals of lowest time frame (always take the first Arrow after close the candle on the chart )





example if you want enter order on H1 time frame go take alook on D1 time frame and see the signalsit will tell you the direction down or up then return to the H1 and make order base on the signal and it must the same direction with D1 signals





you can depend on this Indicator to make profit and you will see amazing results





TP and SL yo can use fibo Level or your looking to the chart and you can do it with this indicator by see the first arrow signals and put stoploss above it and put the take profit X2







