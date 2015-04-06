FutureFocus

This EA is for those traders, who are focused on constant profits in the long run. Even there are unlocked parameters to tweak, there is no need to. I have made multiple tests for you, set defaults to recommended values, so all you need to do is to apply EA to chart and you are good to go.

Trading pairs: EURUSD

TimeFrame: 5MIN

Min starting balance: 1500 USD (this value is highly recommend)

If you are unfamiliar with trading on real account, I suggest you to trade on demo account first. For even safer option lower the StartLotSize value. 



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Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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