BTCUsd Contrarian Scal

This signal is traded on BTCUSD M5 on MT5. Since it is a contrarian trade, we do not trade when there is not much price fluctuation. Operate with one signal in one account. If you have a position in another currency, you will not have a new position for safety. Trading of positions you already have will continue. We are trading in an environment with a leverage of 500 or more. Margin of $ 2000 or more is required depending on the market conditions. And sudden market fluctuations may require more. And to receive the signal, you need to run the MT5 terminal 24 hours a day or rent a VPS server. Remember this, this is the most important!