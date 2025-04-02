BTCUsd Contrarian Scal

This signal is traded on BTCUSD M5 on MT5. Since it is a contrarian trade, we do not trade when there is not much price fluctuation. Operate with one signal in one account. If you have a position in another currency, you will not have a new position for safety. Trading of positions you already have will continue. We are trading in an environment with a leverage of 500 or more. Margin of $ 2000 or more is required depending on the market conditions. And sudden market fluctuations may require more. And to receive the signal, you need to run the MT5 terminal 24 hours a day or rent a VPS server. Remember this, this is the most important!


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3.43 (47)
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For the first time on this platform | An EA that understands the market For the first time on this platform, an Expert Advisor uses the full power of Deep Seek. In combination with the Dynamic Reversal Zoning strategy, a system is created that not only detects market movements – but understands them.     Setup Timeframe: H1 Leverage: min 1:30 Deposit: min $200 Symbol: XAUUSD Broker: all This combination of Deep Seek and the Reversal Strategy is new – and that’s exactly what makes it so exci
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