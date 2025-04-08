Codebird 15

Codebird is proud to present our latest algorithmic trading expert advisor 'Codebird 15'. 
Every bar, it evaluates 15 different indicators and compares the latest price to each one to determine a BUY, SELL or NEUTRAL verdict. 

Each verdict is then placed through our algorithm which weighs the importance of that indication. In turn, through all 15, we arrive at a summary of all indicators combined. That is what is presented in the top left when you have 'Display Data' turned on.

The highest of Buy or Sell is then compared to the value that you have chosen in the parameters for CONFIDENCE REQUIRED. This represents the % needed to pass to initiate a trade in that direction. Eg if 70 is set, the Buy verdict of combined 15 indicators needs to be over 70%.  The trade will close when the value drops below the CONFIDENCE REQUIRED value. (Auto trades in reference to confidence required will only work with ALLOW AUTOMATIC ORDERS turned on)

The highest of Buy, Sell or Neutral is displayed in the top right for quick analysis of the chart. Its very intuitive. You could have 10 windows open and quickly be scanning the Buy, Sell or Neutral verdict. Essentially doing the work of 150 indicator reviews.

If you have ALLOW MACHINE LEARNING on, it will evaluate the last automated closed trade and if profitable, increase the bias for any indicators that correctly predicted the right direction, and decrement ones that incorrectly predicted.

Codebird AI, will paint:

A white up arrow - when the verdict CHANGES to BUY
A white down arrow - when the verdict CHANGES to SELL
A white diamond - when the verdict CHANGES to NEUTRAL
It is an all encompassing expert advisor that reviews the indications in totality for any chart and timeframe and self corrects the longer it works, therefore improving with every trade.



Hint: it is common knowledge that smaller timeframes oscillate in price more, therefore its recommended to start with increased biases for oscillatory indicators for smaller timeframes, and increased biases for trend indicators on longer timeframes.

HIGHLY IMPORTANT - Please do not be fooled by miracle bots on the platform. We are realistic at Codebird. Every bot, including this one, should be used with caution and in conjunction with fundamental analysis, news events, market open times and correct risk management for entry and exits and also your own finance management. 

BACKTESTING- Back testing disables your ability to avoid market catalysts and news events. It avoids macro sentiment and should be used with extreme scepticism. We have tested 'Codebird AI' over months and months of live forward testing.



Will work on ALL TIMEFRAMES, ALL ASSETS.



GUIDE:

Display Data - shows each indicators value and verdict, including current bias, along with the combined buy, sell or neutral verdict.
Allow Automatic Order - allows automatic bot trading
Allow Machine Learning - allows self correcting learning post trade.
Strategy - Indicator Take Stop will trade based on confidence required (explained above). Manual Take Stop will close your trade with your chosen take profit and stop loss but still enter when satisfying the confidence required.
Confidence Required - this is what triggers the verdict to a direction. Please ensure its above 50%. 
Manual Take Profit - number of pips to set take profit if you have manual take stop set.
Manual Stop Less - number of pips to set stop loss if you have manual stop loss set.
Lot - chosen trade size
Magic No - specific bot number, please change if you have multiple  'Codebird AI' running
Technical - self explanatory values for setting indicators.

Bias - starting value for its weighting in the verdict algorithm.


INDICATORS:

Average Direction Index (ADX)
Awesome Oscillator (AO)
Bull/Bear Ratio
Momentum
Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Moving Average 1
Moving Average 2
Moving Average 3
Moving Average 4
Moving Average 5
Moving Average 6
Parabolic Stop and Reverse (PSAR)
Relative Strength Index (RSI)
Stochastic Oscillator
Williams Percent Range (WPR)


When the bot is disconnected, it will leave a note about the latest biases. Please take note if you wish to train the bot from session to session and insert the values in the parameters when you start again.

Lastly, thank you so much for considering our product.
 

Codebird CEO, Founder










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