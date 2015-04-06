NasdaqScalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trading Robot that trades Nasdaq Swings.
It's reliable with accurate TP and SL.
Contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/ygfygyufwud
Features:
- Automatic TP & SL.
- Risk Management.
- Trailing Stop.
- 24/7 Support
- Telegram @ygfygyufwud
PLEASE NOTE :
- Preferable use ECN Brokers with low spread.
- Losses are not avoidable! Nothing is 100% Guaranteed.
- Traded only on Nasdaq. Not been tested on any other pair.
My Broker that I used is VitalMarkets.