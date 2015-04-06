NasdaqScalper

Trading Robot that trades Nasdaq Swings.

It's reliable with accurate TP and SL.





Contact me on Telegram: https://t.me/ygfygyufwud





Features:

- Automatic TP & SL.

- Risk Management.

- Trailing Stop.

- 24/7 Support

- Telegram @ygfygyufwud





PLEASE NOTE :

- Preferable use ECN Brokers with low spread.

- Losses are not avoidable! Nothing is 100% Guaranteed.

- Traded only on Nasdaq. Not been tested on any other pair.





My Broker that I used is VitalMarkets.