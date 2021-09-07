The EA Primer Dax was created to take advantage of the trends of the Dax index with a limitation of trades when the market goes sideways.





Even having small losses in lateralizations, the gains achieved in times of trend end up making up for it.





There is the possibility of defining stop loss and take profit with points, ticks or percentage. And change the Trailing stop.





As this is a high risk market, I recommend a 0.25 lot management for every $250.00 and a minimum balance of $500.00 starting from a fraction of 0.25 lots.





I don't speak English but I can manage with a translator for any questions. My whatsapp is +5547992904008.