Primer Dax

The EA Primer Dax was created to take advantage of the trends of the Dax index with a limitation of trades when the market goes sideways.

Even having small losses in lateralizations, the gains achieved in times of trend end up making up for it.

There is the possibility of defining stop loss and take profit with points, ticks or percentage. And change the Trailing stop.

As this is a high risk market, I recommend a 0.25 lot management for every $250.00 and a minimum balance of $500.00 starting from a fraction of 0.25 lots.

I don't speak English but I can manage with a translator for any questions. My whatsapp is +5547992904008.
Video Primer Dax
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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (1)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
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