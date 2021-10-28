Trading Essentials
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 28 October 2021
- Activations: 5
The small control panel which includes an essential set of tools for major trading styles.
Key advantages:
- The most important tools for trading in one small app.
- Do not block your graph with large panels. Trading Essentials (TE) uses minimal design, can be dragged and shows important trading parameters.
- Quickly change trading parameters by using mouse wheel, keyboard, or +/- buttons on the panel.
- Did you know that, using 3:1 profit/loss ratio in order to breakeven, you have to be only 25% right? Use risk management feature in your favor with TE.
Features:
- Maximum lot size. Always know the volume you can trade according to your balance. Avoid missed opportunities - "No money" rejection notice.
- Timer. See the remaining closing time of the current candle.
- Risk control. Set the risk amount in currency or pips. Set P/L ratio and automatically calculate lot size by your risk level.
- Hotkeys. Manage the risk with your fingertips by quickly closing partial or full positions. Also open positions, set stop loss at breakeven and set trading parameters.
- Notifications. Do not stare at the ranging chart. Instead set the price levels and get back to it once you hear the alert. Save your time.
- Measurement. Plan your profit and know your loss before opening the positions.
- Pending orders. Set pending orders and TP/SL levels easily.
- Close positions. Close all, buys or sells. Close partials from 10 to 90%.
- Trailing stop. Protect your gains by setting movable stop loss to continue to profit as long as the price is moving in your favor.
- Breakeven. When in profits, set stop loss at breakeven to avoid losing when price is moving not in your favor.
- Overlays. Always see the price levels of higher timeframes without switching your chart. Can be helpful in delicate situations when you need to act fast.
- Spread. Always know the amount you lose before opening the positions.
- Chart control. Move the chart around and center it easily. Automatic scale fix.
For quick instructions, press Help button over the panel.
Full instructions - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745806