Trading Essentials

The small control panel which includes an essential set of tools for major trading styles.


Key advantages:

  • The most important tools for trading in one small app.
  • Do not block your graph with large panels. Trading Essentials (TE) uses minimal design, can be dragged and shows important trading parameters.
  • Quickly change trading parameters by using mouse wheel, keyboard, or +/- buttons on the panel.
  • Did you know that, using 3:1 profit/loss ratio in order to breakeven, you have to be only 25% right? Use risk management feature in your favor with TE.

Features:

  • Maximum lot size. Always know the volume you can trade according to your balance. Avoid missed opportunities - "No money" rejection notice.
  • Timer. See the remaining closing time of the current candle.
  • Risk control. Set the risk amount in currency or pips. Set P/L ratio and automatically calculate lot size by your risk level.
  • Hotkeys. Manage the risk with your fingertips by quickly closing partial or full positions. Also open positions, set stop loss at breakeven and set trading parameters.
  • NotificationsDo not stare at the ranging chart. Instead set the price levels and get back to it once you hear the alert. Save your time.
  • Measurement. Plan your profit and know your loss before opening the positions.
  • Pending orders. Set pending orders and TP/SL levels easily.
  • Close positions. Close all, buys or sells. Close partials from 10 to 90%.
  • Trailing stop. Protect your gains by setting movable stop loss to continue to profit as long as the price is moving in your favor.
  • Breakeven. When in profits, set stop loss at breakeven to avoid losing when price is moving not in your favor.
  • Overlays. Always see the price levels of higher timeframes without switching your chart. Can be helpful in delicate situations when you need to act fast.
  • Spread. Always know the amount you lose before opening the positions.
  • Chart control. Move the chart around and center it easily. Automatic scale fix.

For quick instructions, press Help button over the panel.

Full instructions - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/745806

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Trade Panel PRO MT5 Trade Panel PRO MT5 is a manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 designed to prepare, execute and manage positions directly from the chart, with visual risk control at every step. The tool combines order preparation, automatic position sizing based on risk, interactive Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit zones, and several trade management functions into a single interface. Version 2.0 updates Version 2.0 introduces several improvements to streamline the execution workflow: Automa
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
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Chart Handler
Gediminas Rucinskas
5 (2)
Utilities
Have you ever been in a situation when you could not control the chart conveniently or had to make additional clicks to be able to scroll the history or set the scale fix numbers manually to be able to stretch the chart?  Features: Chart centering. Automatic scale fix. Automatic scroll control. This tool is one of many features included in "Trading Essentials" utility application, which can be found on mql5.com
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