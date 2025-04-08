We Robot

Welcome to my product page, happy that you came by and that you are interested in this particular product.

We Robot® expert characteristics

  • Money management
  • Low initial deposit, about $150-$200 working with 400-500:1 leverage
  • Works on any time frame and trending symbols. Default is set to trade eurusd chart
  • Three different order tp/sl set modes; A: Standard tp/sl, B: Virtual tp/sl, C: By change in signal (virtual)
  • Trailing stop and break even
  • Informative expert chart comments

About my system

We Robot® is based on my personal favorite, the moving average indicator. My system use two of them, one slow period and one fast,when they intercept each other plus a couple of other confirmation steps we have a signal to enter the market.

Trading other symbols - The tuning process (optimization)
  • Not many settings to tune, see below table
Settings Start Step Stop
Pipsize break even trigger level 10 1 50
Pipsize break even lock 10 1 50
Pipsize trailing stop start 10 1 50
Pipsize trailing stop step  10 1 50
Take profit 10 1 100
Stop loss 10 1 100
Fast period of moving average 3 1 100
Slow period of moving average 3 1 200
Moving average shift 0 1  6
Moving average mode SMA    LWMA
  • Start/step/stop inputs is optional and you can use your personal values


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