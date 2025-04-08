We Robot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 7
Welcome to my product page, happy that you came by and that you are interested in this particular product.
We Robot® expert characteristics
- Money management
- Low initial deposit, about $150-$200 working with 400-500:1 leverage
- Works on any time frame and trending symbols. Default is set to trade eurusd chart
- Three different order tp/sl set modes; A: Standard tp/sl, B: Virtual tp/sl, C: By change in signal (virtual)
- Trailing stop and break even
- Informative expert chart comments
About my system
We Robot® is based on my personal favorite, the moving average indicator. My system use two of them, one slow period and one fast,when they intercept each other plus a couple of other confirmation steps we have a signal to enter the market.Trading other symbols - The tuning process (optimization)
- Not many settings to tune, see below table
|Settings
|Start
|Step
|Stop
|Pipsize break even trigger level
|10
|1
|50
|Pipsize break even lock
|10
|1
|50
|Pipsize trailing stop start
|10
|1
|50
|Pipsize trailing stop step
|10
|1
|50
|Take profit
|10
|1
|100
|Stop loss
|10
|1
|100
|Fast period of moving average
|3
|1
|100
|Slow period of moving average
|3
|1
|200
|Moving average shift
|0
|1
|6
|Moving average mode
|SMA
|LWMA
- Start/step/stop inputs is optional and you can use your personal values