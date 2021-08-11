Goodwork

The EA will work only on XAUUSD, which can deside to buy or sale by testing the  energy of the candle.

The working chart is M1.

Because the  distance between your VPS to the service is different，The orders will be a little  different.

No Averaging, No Martingale, the EA will go on the right way.


本EA采用动量测试的的方式交易，主要进行黄金交易，采用海龟的浮盈加仓的方式进行继续加仓，每一个订单都设定止损，移动止盈，把利润向上推进。

运行图表为m1【一分钟图】，因为一分钟图更具有敏感性，有利于对动量的测算。

设置方式见截图所示，同时作者也在评论中，附加了设置文件。

程序员本着严谨的方式制作软件，不善营销与广告，还请各位朋友通过测试与模拟账户运行，以鉴定优质程度。


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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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