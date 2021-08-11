The EA will work only on XAUUSD, which can deside to buy or sale by testing the energy of the candle.

The working chart is M1.

Because the distance between your VPS to the service is different，The orders will be a little different.

No Averaging, No Martingale, the EA will go on the right way.





本EA采用动量测试的的方式交易，主要进行黄金交易，采用海龟的浮盈加仓的方式进行继续加仓，每一个订单都设定止损，移动止盈，把利润向上推进。

运行图表为m1【一分钟图】，因为一分钟图更具有敏感性，有利于对动量的测算。

设置方式见截图所示，同时作者也在评论中，附加了设置文件。

程序员本着严谨的方式制作软件，不善营销与广告，还请各位朋友通过测试与模拟账户运行，以鉴定优质程度。



