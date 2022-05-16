The Best Forex Robot

Our robot trade according to 4 reversal chart patterns. (Double Top, Double Bottom, Head & Shoulder & Reversal Head & Shoulder. It also indicates to you the direction of the trend so that you know exactly where the price is on the current charts per time frame. So we install it on 9 currency pairs so that it scan the charts for those patterns. So once it identify the pattern, it will confirm the pattern and it will place a trade. All the trades that the robot triggers have TP & SL. It risks 1-5% of your account with 10% drawdown max per entry. it have a winrate of 95% so in a month one can make from 50-100%+ gain on your capital. It draw out support and resistance lines too so that you can know where the market is on the chart structure (up-trend/down-trend).

Million Dollars Maker Robot is the first robot of its kind that delivers 50%-100%+ returns of your capital per month (depends on the risk/trade) and also only gives you a drawdown of 10% per trade. It risks only 1% – 10% of your capital per trade (can be adjusted in the settings). Our Robot Trades all Currency Pairs, Metal, Indices and Crypto (That’s because its based on price action and all charts are the same). But we have a risk of 9 currency pairs that the robot gives the most money, so that gives you 27 charts at the time where the robot will look for trading opportunities).

Our robot also shows you exactly why it took a trade based on price-action, it shows the reason why it takes trade and as it does, you learn price action in the process.

Our robot is offered in 3 ways. 1 Month licence. This is just a normal licence that will expire after 30 days. The 12 Months licence is just like the 1 month licence, the difference is obviously the duration and nothing much. The lifetime licence is different when it comes to the support we give to the licence holder. We monitor their account on how to increase their returns. This is done by daily analysing the entries that the robot triggers so that on the best entries, we incourage our clients to risk a little more by adding more positions manually.

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