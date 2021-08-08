Indra Trend Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
What is the INDRA Trend indicator?
A INDRA Trend is a trend following indicator which give most accurate arrow signals of BUY and Sell based on the moving average , buying power and selling power in market, checking with other multiple indicators and providing the best possible time to get in to the market .
This indicator is tested in multiple time frames as showed in screenshots
it is also tested in multiple currency pairs , crypto and metal pairs such as
|USD/CAD
|EUR/JPY
|EUR/USD
|EUR/CHF
|USD/CHF
|EUR/GBP
|GBP/USD
|AUD/CAD
|NZD/USD
|GBP/CHF
|AUD/USD
|GBP/JPY
|USD/JPY
|CHF/JPY
|EUR/CAD
|AUD/JPY
XAU/USD BTC/USD
Scam,this indicator never work at all.stay away from it.