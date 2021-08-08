What is the INDRA Trend indicator?

A INDRA Trend is a trend following indicator which give most accurate arrow signals of BUY and Sell based on the moving average , buying power and selling power in market, checking with other multiple indicators and providing the best possible time to get in to the market .

This indicator is tested in multiple time frames as showed in screenshots

it is also tested in multiple currency pairs , crypto and metal pairs such as

USD/CAD EUR/JPY EUR/USD EUR/CHF USD/CHF EUR/GBP GBP/USD AUD/CAD NZD/USD GBP/CHF AUD/USD GBP/JPY USD/JPY CHF/JPY EUR/CAD AUD/JPY

XAU/USD BTC/USD





