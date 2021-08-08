Indra Trend Indicator

What is the INDRA Trend indicator?

A INDRA Trend is a trend following indicator which give most accurate arrow signals of BUY and Sell based on the moving average , buying power and selling power in market, checking with other multiple indicators and providing the best possible time to get in to the market .

This indicator is tested in multiple time frames as showed in screenshots

it is also tested in multiple currency pairs , crypto and metal pairs such as

USD/CAD EUR/JPY  
EUR/USD EUR/CHF  
USD/CHF EUR/GBP  
GBP/USD AUD/CAD  
NZD/USD GBP/CHF  
AUD/USD GBP/JPY  
USD/JPY CHF/JPY  
EUR/CAD AUD/JPY  

 XAU/USD BTC/USD


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5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Juan Feliciano
1731
Juan Feliciano 2021.12.01 02:19 
 

Scam,this indicator never work at all.stay away from it.

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