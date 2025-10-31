APG Atomic Profit Generator MT4

APG Atomic Profit Generator is simple, robust, low risk strategy, based on trend confirmation and conditions of volatility. It's highly optimized for trading on EURUSD, H1 timeframe. It can be combined with our other strategies. It's a long term, safe trading low risk strategy.

The EA survives complex backtests with a great results on 18 years of 99% modeling quality Ducascopy historical data. Please see our profile - Which testing methods must pass our strategies?

Test period: 5.5.2003 – 15.7.2021 APG STRATEGY PERFORMANCE: 763 trades / RETURN DD RATIO 7.69 / WIN% 52.95 Average 3-4 trades per month. Trade history video here.

Initial investment 10000€ / Total profit 33246€ / with fixed trade size 350€ no MM used

Market: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Trade directions: short & long

One trade at a time

Money managment: fixed amount

SL, TP attached to each trade position

Not trade on weekends

Auto close open positions at Friday 22.00 PM

RECOMENDED: Do not change timeframes, markets and other parameters, because the strategy is highly optimized to trade EURUSD on H1 timeframe.

CUSTOM USER SETUP - please look at image description under screenshots.





A - Strategy will risk given amount of money for every trade

Set position size to 4% of your starting account balance.

Minimum recommended account size of just 300€ or equivalent.

That means 4% of 300€ = 12€. Enter this amount in field. A Strategy will open each position on value of 12€.

Money Managment

Whenever the account balance grows for 30% recalculate and change position value in field A.

300€ + 30% = 390€

4% of 390€ = 15,6€

Just repeat when balance grows again.

That's our money managment advice.

B - Set decimal places for lot size according to your broker. Use 1 for minilots (0.1) or 2 for microlots (0.01).

C - Set custom lot size if the strategy can't use predefined money managment. Set to your min. 0.1 or 0.01 lot. It' just safety parameter.

D - Set the biggest lot size the strategy can open. Set to 1 lot. It' just safety parameter.

All other parameters are not customizable, because the strategy is highly optimized already.

All our strategies can be combined together as a portfolio.

All updates will be free of charge.

Expectations – compare your results with test results. No one can guarantee that the results will be the same, but there is a high probability that the strategy will behave as in the past.

Max consecutive Wins: 11, max consecutive Losses: 7

Largest drowdown: 20,06%

Average # of bars in trade: 15,21

Longest trade duration: 6d 7h

Shortest trade duration: 1m

Return/draw down ratio:7.96 (avg. profit for each dolar spent)

Average 3-4 trades per month.



From 19 trading years only 3 years closes in a small loss at the end of year.

Indicators used:

SuperTrend, Williams % R, ATR, RSI

ichimoku candlestick

Why should you choose our EA? ✔️ Because our focus is on long term profit stability and not just on nice attarctive straight equity curve ✔️ The performance has been confirmed for several years, the strategy used by APG Atomic Profit Generator is stable and have no impact due to the peculiarities of EURUSD ✔️ APG Atomic Profit Generator do not use tricks, only robust technologies ✔️ APG Atomic Profit Generator do not use tricks, only robust technologies ✖ NOT used hidden algoritms ✖ NOT sensitive to the broker, spread and requots ✖ NOT uses martingale, grid, scalp or other dangerous strategies

☑ FULL Automated Trading 24 hours a day with complex wave analysis and a long hold of positions ☑ Each position is protected by a STOP LOSS; ☑ Not trade on weekends

Ready, the EA APG Atomic Profit Generator will check your account and if everything is fine, the smilling face will appear. Otherwise, if you get some trouble, write to us.







