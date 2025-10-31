APG Atomic Profit Generator MT4

  • Experts
  • Blaz Stremfelj
    Blaz Stremfelj

    Blaz Stremfelj

    Dear Investors!
    TRADING IS LIKE A LIFE. THERE ARE FALLS AND ASCENTS. THAT'S 100% SURE. IF THERE ARE MORE ASCENTS, WE SAY THE LIFE HAS BEEN SUCESSFULL.
  • Version: 1.3
  • Activations: 5

APG Atomic Profit Generator is simple, robust, low risk strategy, based on trend confirmation and conditions of volatility. It's highly optimized for trading on EURUSD, H1 timeframe. It can be combined with our other strategies. It's a long term, safe trading low risk strategy.

The EA survives complex backtests with a great results on 18 years of 99% modeling quality Ducascopy historical data. Please see our profile -  Which testing methods must pass our strategies?

 

Test period: 5.5.2003 – 15.7.2021

APG STRATEGY PERFORMANCE: 763 trades / RETURN DD RATIO 7.69 / WIN% 52.95

Average 3-4 trades per month.

Trade history video here.

Initial investment 10000 / Total profit 33246€ / with fixed trade size 350€ no MM used

Market: EURUSD

Timeframe: H1

Trade directions: short & long

One trade at a time

Money managment: fixed amount

SL, TP attached to each trade position

Not trade on weekends

Auto close open positions at Friday 22.00 PM

 

RECOMENDED: Do not change timeframes, markets and other parameters, because the strategy is highly optimized to trade EURUSD on H1 timeframe.

 

CUSTOM USER SETUP - please look at image description under screenshots.


A - Strategy will risk given amount of money for every trade

Set position size to 4% of your starting account balance.

Minimum recommended account size of just 300€ or equivalent.

That means 4% of 300€ = 12€. Enter this amount in field. A Strategy will open each position on value of 12€.

 

Money Managment

Whenever the account balance grows for 30% recalculate and change position value in field A.

300 + 30% = 390

4% of 390€ = 15,6€

Just repeat when balance grows again.

That's our money managment advice.

B - Set decimal places for lot size according to your broker. Use 1 for minilots (0.1) or 2 for microlots (0.01).

 

C - Set custom lot size if the strategy can't use predefined money managment. Set to your min. 0.1 or 0.01 lot. It' just safety parameter.

 

D - Set the biggest lot size the strategy can open. Set to 1 lot. It' just safety parameter.

 

All other parameters are not customizable, because the strategy is highly optimized already.

All our strategies can be combined together as a portfolio.

All updates will be free of charge.

 

Expectations – compare your results with test results. No one can guarantee that the results will be the same, but there is a high probability that the strategy will behave as in the past.

Max consecutive Wins: 11, max consecutive Losses: 7

Largest drowdown: 20,06%

Average # of bars in trade: 15,21

Longest trade duration: 6d 7h

Shortest trade duration: 1m

Return/draw down ratio:7.96 (avg. profit for each dolar spent)

Average 3-4 trades per month.

From 19 trading years only 3 years closes in a small loss at the end of year.

 

Indicators used:

SuperTrend, Williams % R, ATR, RSI

ichimoku candlestick

 

Why should you choose our EA?

 ✔️ Because our focus is on long term profit stability and not just on nice attarctive straight equity curve

 ✔️ The performance has been confirmed for several years, the strategy used by APG Atomic Profit Generator is stable and have no impact due to the peculiarities of EURUSD

 ✔️ APG Atomic Profit Generator do not use tricks, only robust technologies

 ✔️ APG Atomic Profit Generator do not use tricks, only robust technologies

 

     ✖ NOT used hidden algoritms

     ✖ NOT sensitive to the broker, spread and requots

     ✖ NOT uses martingale, grid, scalp or other dangerous strategies


     ☑ FULL Automated Trading 24 hours a day with complex wave analysis and a long hold of positions

     ☑ Each position is protected by a STOP LOSS;

     ☑ Not trade on weekends

 

Ready, the EA APG Atomic Profit Generator will check your account and if everything is fine, the smilling face will appear. Otherwise, if you get some trouble, write to us.



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Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
Supply Demand EA ProBot
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
4.67 (9)
Experts
Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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APG Atomic Profit Generator MT5
Blaz Stremfelj
Experts
APG Atomic Profit Generator   is simple, robust, low risk strategy, based on trend confirmation and conditions of volatility. It's highly optimized for trading on EURUSD, H1 timeframe. It can be combined with our other strategies. It's a long term, safe trading low risk strategy. The EA survives complex backtests with a great results on   18 years   of   99% modeling quality Ducascopy historical data. Please see our profile -     Which testing methods must pass our strategies?   Test period: 5.5
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