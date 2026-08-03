Pro Trading Panel MT5

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Boleta Scalper NQ — Institutional Fast Execution Panel for MT5

Execute at the speed scalping demands — without taking your hands off the keyboard.

Boleta Scalper NQ is a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for index futures (NQ) traders who need fast order execution, risk management, and complete market awareness in one place, without wasting time navigating MT5's native menus.

Three Trading Modes in a Single Panel

SCALPER — Fast market execution panel with pre-configured lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, all adjustable in real time.

PENDING — Place pending orders with visual TP/SL preview directly on the chart before confirming the order.

SNIPER — Precision mode designed for more selective trade entries, featuring its own dedicated control set.

Each mode has its own interface, keeping the screen clean by displaying only the controls you need at that moment.

Fully Configurable Hotkeys

Buy, Sell, Close All positions, or move your Stop Loss to Break Even with a single key — fully customizable through the input parameters.

Integrated Risk Management (ASQ Risk Guard)

Daily loss limit based on percentage, with automatic blocking of new trades once reached.

Maximum spread filter, protecting you from poor executions during low-liquidity periods.

Cooldown period between trades.

Native Economic Calendar

Direct integration with the native MT5 Economic Calendar API, allowing you to monitor high-impact news with star ratings and a real-time countdown updated on every tick—without relying on external sources or plugins.

Built-in Proprietary Indicators

The panel comes with a complete set of proprietary visual market analysis tools, fully integrated into the interface:

Precision Sniper

Imbalance Finder (FVG)

Liquidity Sweeps

Session Boxes

MA Channel

Elder

RSI Divergence

Bill Williams ATZ

Institutional Interface

A dark, clean, and functional design inspired by professional trading desks, eliminating unnecessary elements and prioritizing fast information reading and rapid execution.

Why Choose Boleta Scalper NQ?

Because scalping is won or lost in fractions of a second.

Boleta Scalper NQ removes the extra clicks required by the standard MT5 interface and brings everything you need—execution, risk management, and market context—into one fast, intuitive, and visually organized panel.

=== TRADING PANEL ===

Input Parameters

Initial Lot — Default volume for each order.

Stop Loss (pts) — Default Stop Loss distance in points.

Take Profit (pts) — Default Take Profit distance in points.

=== HOTKEYS ===

BUY Hotkey — Key used to execute a market Buy order.

SELL Hotkey — Key used to execute a market Sell order.

CLOSE ALL Hotkey — Key used to close all open positions.

BREAK EVEN Hotkey — Key used to move the Stop Loss to the entry price.

=== RISK ===

Maximum Spread (pts) — Maximum allowed spread for opening new trades.

Maximum Daily Loss (%) — Percentage-based daily loss limit before automatic trading lock.

This tool is designed to assist manual/discretionary trading. It does not execute trades fully autonomously. The final trading decision always remains with the trader, while the panel optimizes execution speed, risk management, and market visualization.