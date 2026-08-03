Pro Trading Panel MT5

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Boleta Scalper NQ — Institutional Fast Execution Panel for MT5

Execute at the speed scalping demands — without taking your hands off the keyboard.

Boleta Scalper NQ is a professional trading panel for MetaTrader 5, specifically developed for index futures (NQ) traders who need fast order execution, risk management, and complete market awareness in one place, without wasting time navigating MT5's native menus.

Three Trading Modes in a Single Panel

SCALPER — Fast market execution panel with pre-configured lot size, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, all adjustable in real time.

PENDING — Place pending orders with visual TP/SL preview directly on the chart before confirming the order.

SNIPER — Precision mode designed for more selective trade entries, featuring its own dedicated control set.

Each mode has its own interface, keeping the screen clean by displaying only the controls you need at that moment.

Fully Configurable Hotkeys

Buy, Sell, Close All positions, or move your Stop Loss to Break Even with a single key — fully customizable through the input parameters.

Integrated Risk Management (ASQ Risk Guard)

  • Daily loss limit based on percentage, with automatic blocking of new trades once reached.

  • Maximum spread filter, protecting you from poor executions during low-liquidity periods.

  • Cooldown period between trades.

Native Economic Calendar

Direct integration with the native MT5 Economic Calendar API, allowing you to monitor high-impact news with star ratings and a real-time countdown updated on every tick—without relying on external sources or plugins.

 Built-in Proprietary Indicators

The panel comes with a complete set of proprietary visual market analysis tools, fully integrated into the interface:

  • Precision Sniper

  • Imbalance Finder (FVG)

  • Liquidity Sweeps

  • Session Boxes

  • MA Channel

  • Elder

  • RSI Divergence

  • Bill Williams ATZ

Institutional Interface

A dark, clean, and functional design inspired by professional trading desks, eliminating unnecessary elements and prioritizing fast information reading and rapid execution.

Why Choose Boleta Scalper NQ?

Because scalping is won or lost in fractions of a second.

Boleta Scalper NQ removes the extra clicks required by the standard MT5 interface and brings everything you need—execution, risk management, and market context—into one fast, intuitive, and visually organized panel.

Input Parameters

=== TRADING PANEL ===

Initial Lot — Default volume for each order.

Stop Loss (pts) — Default Stop Loss distance in points.

Take Profit (pts) — Default Take Profit distance in points.

=== HOTKEYS ===

BUY Hotkey — Key used to execute a market Buy order.

SELL Hotkey — Key used to execute a market Sell order.

CLOSE ALL Hotkey — Key used to close all open positions.

BREAK EVEN Hotkey — Key used to move the Stop Loss to the entry price.

=== RISK ===

Maximum Spread (pts) — Maximum allowed spread for opening new trades.

Maximum Daily Loss (%) — Percentage-based daily loss limit before automatic trading lock.

This tool is designed to assist manual/discretionary trading. It does not execute trades fully autonomously. The final trading decision always remains with the trader, while the panel optimizes execution speed, risk management, and market visualization.


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Anchor: The EA Manager Run your full EA portfolio without conflicts, without stacked risk, and without watching every chart yourself. Anchor coordinates up to 64 Expert Advisors on a single account, including daily loss protection built for prop firm rules. Attach Anchor to any chart. Type your EA names and magic numbers in one line. Click OK. Anchor begins coordinating immediately. Built for portfolios. Built for prop firms. Built for discipline. The Problem Running multiple EAs on the same acc
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 5. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT5 terminal. An MT4 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
Utilities
Premium Trade Manager - The Trade Panel With a Coach Built In Premium Trade Manager puts a trading coach inside your chart, with a full execution engine underneath it. Set the trade up the way you always do, then let Max, your AI trading coach, read that exact setup against your live account and give you a straight verdict before you commit: is the stop disciplined, is the risk sane, is a high-impact release minutes away, are you near a prop-firm limit. Below sits the engine that runs everything
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 5 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader . COPYLOT allows you to copy Forex trades between MT4 and MT5 terminals with support for Hedge and Netting accounts. COPYLOT MT5 version supports: - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge to MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting to MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting to MT5 Netting - MT4 to MT5 Hedge - MT4 to MT5 Netting MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files H
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.56 (50)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT5," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT4" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
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