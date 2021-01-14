PAX3 Price Action Indicator

5
You probably won't see the power of the indicator in the backtest, because it uses 3 windows, something you can't do, in the DEMO version that the site offers.  I trust 100% on my work and on my indicator, if you want a test version, send me a message, different from other sellers, who just want to "sell", I want whether you have a full version before renting and deciding.

Christmas Discount 30% off until the 25th

As you can imagine, it was a failure, I'm not saying that any indicator doesn't work, but they alone, don't help much.


I spent almost 4 years losing money in the market, until finally, after starting to work in a bank, I started to understand how the game works.

What moves the market are the big liquidity providers, they make the price go up or down.

And there's a way to follow this and it's simple, just follow the price!

Price Action has become trendy, but 90% of the people who teach it don't know for sure how it works.

I developed my own setup over these years, with an average hit rate of 82%, and in some months hitting over 90%, all with a lot of discipline.

All my trades have a 2/3 to 1 ratio, that is, I get 2 or 3, to lose 1

With this, I needed to create something that would be "easy" to visualize the price movement, and after 1 year after improving, here comes my own price action indicator, to facilitate my trades.

I've been using it for over 3 years with a lot of success, and today I'm willing to put it to rent so other people can earn as I do.

It doesn't need configuration (just the news parameter), you just need to put the template on your screen and start the trades.

HOW TO INSTALL:
- Open 3 screens of the same asset in M5 
- I put in window 1, template 1, in window 2 template2 and in window 3 template3
The indicator is ready for use




HIGHLIGHTS:
- The candles are painted to confirm your entry (Do not repaint)
- There is in real time the economic calendar of the main news for you not to enter the trade at the wrong time
- Triple Screen: you see the trend clearly, and you'll never miss a trade again


I recommend downloading the operations manual so you know in detail how it works, but everything is very simple, just follow the direction of the channel... and operate in the price zones (buy or sell)

When you buy, request my PAX3 FLUXE indicator completely free per message.

It shows us the current smart money flow, ie who is making the price move, if not the buyers or sellers, this can anticipate a market move, BELIEVE, it can actually predict a drop or a rise before it happens.



Reviews 7
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
972
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco 2021.04.05 20:45 
 

Excelente para operações curtas ou seguindo uma tendência de curto prazo. Um dos melhores indicadores que já comprei na comunidade...

Marcus Ataide
250
Marcus Ataide 2021.03.05 18:10 
 

Really good indicator, gives you not only the signals but also the zone trending, so you will reduce your risk a lot. Thanks!

freddo13542
139
freddo13542 2021.03.02 12:12 
 

I have had a good number of trades, all winning so far between 5-20pips depending on the volatility of the pair. Very good looking indicator, still getting used to the feeling of it and when to step back from it for a couple hours when no signals are close.

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In a simple and practical way, you can better manage your trades by choosing the number of lots you want to close directly at market. This feature helps reduce your risk exposure and make partial sales, protecting profits and balancing your position with more control. With just one button, simply choose the number of lots. Select the order you want to close. Done, your risk is reduced!
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felipevar
19
felipevar 2021.07.20 01:37 
 

Boa tarde. Acabei de assinar a sua ferramenta PACX3. Gostaria de saber como faço para adquirir os histogramas, e os PDFs da explicação, junto com os valores que tem que mudar nas configurações? Obrigado.

Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco
972
Juliano Guzlinki Pacheco 2021.04.05 20:45 
 

Excelente para operações curtas ou seguindo uma tendência de curto prazo. Um dos melhores indicadores que já comprei na comunidade...

Marcus Ataide
250
Marcus Ataide 2021.03.05 18:10 
 

Really good indicator, gives you not only the signals but also the zone trending, so you will reduce your risk a lot. Thanks!

freddo13542
139
freddo13542 2021.03.02 12:12 
 

I have had a good number of trades, all winning so far between 5-20pips depending on the volatility of the pair. Very good looking indicator, still getting used to the feeling of it and when to step back from it for a couple hours when no signals are close.

Alfred Charano
4452
Alfred Charano 2021.02.26 04:41 
 

It's amazing system .. never seen before on the market, trade when the market open when it moves fast .. very good for scalping 20-30 pips is very easy with this system .. look for entries before the market open .. browse all pairs available .. trade only when all charts on the same direction .. winning rate 80% but you need to be patient waiting for that entries ..i use it on Asian & London Open .. please make MT4 version .. thank you

guibra55
19
guibra55 2021.01.21 21:16 
 

Estou usando e uma coisa que percebi foi que o indicador tira o nervosismo de operar... Tudo parece ficar mt mais claro, é muito bom, parabéns pelo trabalho!

OM2019
49
OM2019 2021.01.18 12:48 
 

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