PAX3 Price Action Indicator

You probably won't see the power of the indicator in the backtest, because it uses 3 windows, something you can't do, in the DEMO version that the site offers. I trust 100% on my work and on my indicator, if you want a test version, send me a message, different from other sellers, who just want to "sell", I want whether you have a full version before renting and deciding.

Christmas Discount 30% off until the 25th As you can imagine, it was a failure, I'm not saying that any indicator doesn't work, but they alone, don't help much.





I spent almost 4 years losing money in the market, until finally, after starting to work in a bank, I started to understand how the game works.





What moves the market are the big liquidity providers, they make the price go up or down.





And there's a way to follow this and it's simple, just follow the price!





Price Action has become trendy, but 90% of the people who teach it don't know for sure how it works.





I developed my own setup over these years, with an average hit rate of 82%, and in some months hitting over 90%, all with a lot of discipline.





All my trades have a 2/3 to 1 ratio, that is, I get 2 or 3, to lose 1





With this, I needed to create something that would be "easy" to visualize the price movement, and after 1 year after improving, here comes my own price action indicator, to facilitate my trades.





I've been using it for over 3 years with a lot of success, and today I'm willing to put it to rent so other people can earn as I do.





It doesn't need configuration (just the news parameter), you just need to put the template on your screen and start the trades.





HOW TO INSTALL:

- Open 3 screens of the same asset in M5

- I put in window 1, template 1, in window 2 template2 and in window 3 template3

The indicator is ready for use

















HIGHLIGHTS:

- The candles are painted to confirm your entry (Do not repaint)

- There is in real time the economic calendar of the main news for you not to enter the trade at the wrong time

- Triple Screen: you see the trend clearly, and you'll never miss a trade again









I recommend downloading the operations manual so you know in detail how it works, but everything is very simple, just follow the direction of the channel... and operate in the price zones (buy or sell)





When you buy, request my PAX3 FLUXE indicator completely free per message.





It shows us the current smart money flow, ie who is making the price move, if not the buyers or sellers, this can anticipate a market move, BELIEVE, it can actually predict a drop or a rise before it happens.







