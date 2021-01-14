PAX3 Price Action Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Christmas Discount 30% off until the 25th
As you can imagine, it was a failure, I'm not saying that any indicator doesn't work, but they alone, don't help much.
Christmas Discount 30% off until the 25th
As you can imagine, it was a failure, I'm not saying that any indicator doesn't work, but they alone, don't help much.
Really good indicator, gives you not only the signals but also the zone trending, so you will reduce your risk a lot. Thanks!
I have had a good number of trades, all winning so far between 5-20pips depending on the volatility of the pair. Very good looking indicator, still getting used to the feeling of it and when to step back from it for a couple hours when no signals are close.
Boa tarde. Acabei de assinar a sua ferramenta PACX3. Gostaria de saber como faço para adquirir os histogramas, e os PDFs da explicação, junto com os valores que tem que mudar nas configurações? Obrigado.
Excelente para operações curtas ou seguindo uma tendência de curto prazo. Um dos melhores indicadores que já comprei na comunidade...
Really good indicator, gives you not only the signals but also the zone trending, so you will reduce your risk a lot. Thanks!
I have had a good number of trades, all winning so far between 5-20pips depending on the volatility of the pair. Very good looking indicator, still getting used to the feeling of it and when to step back from it for a couple hours when no signals are close.
It's amazing system .. never seen before on the market, trade when the market open when it moves fast .. very good for scalping 20-30 pips is very easy with this system .. look for entries before the market open .. browse all pairs available .. trade only when all charts on the same direction .. winning rate 80% but you need to be patient waiting for that entries ..i use it on Asian & London Open .. please make MT4 version .. thank you
Estou usando e uma coisa que percebi foi que o indicador tira o nervosismo de operar... Tudo parece ficar mt mais claro, é muito bom, parabéns pelo trabalho!
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Excelente para operações curtas ou seguindo uma tendência de curto prazo. Um dos melhores indicadores que já comprei na comunidade...