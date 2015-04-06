Asian Box Breakout

Breakout Experts Advisor

This Experts Advisor based on Asian Session Range breakout strategy. Instead of Classical London breakout, this Experts Advisor has unique strategy to capture the profit from straightaway breakout or fake breakout (also known as Stop Hunt Move) with cut switch trade. This Experts Advisor works well in trending market.

To avoid ranging market, this Experts Advisor uses Average Daily Range filter to calculate and make decision to enter the market or not.





Expert Advisor Features :

Hour Start & Finish Average Daily Range (ADR) Period Average Daily Range Divider Fix Lots Auto Lots (optional)based on Risk-Reward Ratio Percentage from Account Balance Lot Multiplier Continue Martingale Lots at next day Maximum Consecutive Losses, EA won't trade if Max SL has reached, it's need to reattach this Experts Advisor Magic Number, so you can use this EA in another Pair





Recommended Setting :

