Asian Box Breakout

Breakout Experts Advisor

This Experts Advisor based on Asian Session Range breakout strategy. Instead of Classical London breakout, this Experts Advisor has unique strategy to capture the profit from straightaway breakout or fake breakout (also known as Stop Hunt Move) with cut switch trade. This Experts Advisor works well in trending market.

To avoid ranging market, this Experts Advisor uses Average Daily Range filter to calculate and make decision to enter the market or not.


Expert Advisor Features :

  1. Hour Start & Finish
  2. Average Daily Range (ADR) Period
  3. Average Daily Range Divider
  4. Fix Lots
  5. Auto Lots (optional)based on Risk-Reward Ratio Percentage from Account Balance 
  6. Lot Multiplier
  7. Continue Martingale Lots at next day
  8. Maximum Consecutive Losses, EA won't trade if Max SL has reached, it's need to reattach this Experts Advisor
  9. Magic Number, so you can use this EA in another Pair

Recommended Setting :

  • Minimum Balance is $2000    Standard/Cent Account
  • Account with 1:500 Leverage
  • Recommended to use at Pair GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD
  • Timeframe Five Minutes (M5)

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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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