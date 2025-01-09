InnerPulse MT4

InnerPulse EA: A Blend of Precision and Scalability

Overview:

InnerPulse EA is a sophisticated Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking precision and adaptability. Built around the Harami candlestick pattern (both Bullish and Bearish), this EA integrates additional filters such as Moving Average (MA), Stochastic, and RSI to validate market trends and enhance trade accuracy.

Key Features:

Pattern Recognition:

Detects Bullish and Bearish Harami patterns, ensuring high-probability entries by validating trend direction. Indicator Filters: Moving Average (MA): Confirms overall market direction.

Confirms overall market direction. Stochastic: Identifies momentum and overbought/oversold conditions.

Identifies momentum and overbought/oversold conditions. RSI: Validates strength of the current trend. Dynamic Lot Sizing:

Supports fixed, optimized, or compounded lot size strategies based on account balance and user preferences. Flexible Trade Modes: Single Mode: Ensures only one open position at a time, ideal for conservative traders.

Ensures only one open position at a time, ideal for conservative traders. Hedge Mode: Allows simultaneous Buy and Sell trades, maximizing opportunities in volatile markets. Advanced Risk Management: Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) are dynamically set based on the range of the mother candlestick (Harami pattern).

Implements Break Even Point (BEP) adjustments and trailing logic for multi-layered positions.

Drawdown Reduction (DDR): Closes positions systematically when a specified profit gap is met, reducing risk in prolonged trends. Customizable Parameters: Configurable trading hours, maximum trades, and distance between positions.

Adjustable spread filter to avoid volatile conditions.

Technical Specifications:

Supported Pairs: All major currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD).

All major currency pairs (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD). Timeframes: H1 and above.

H1 and above. Minimum Balance: $1000 (recommended).

$1000 (recommended). Trading Style: Intraday and short-term swing trading.

Why Choose InnerPulse EA?

InnerPulse EA combines robust candlestick analysis with modern technical indicators to offer a balance of precision and adaptability. It suits traders who value systematic entries and dynamic risk management, while being flexible enough to adapt to diverse market conditions.

Parameters for Configuration:

TradeMode: Select between "Single" or "Hedge" mode.

Select between "Single" or "Hedge" mode. LotMode: Choose between "Compound" or "Fixed" lot sizing.

Choose between "Compound" or "Fixed" lot sizing. StopLoss & TakeProfit: Configure SL/TP as multipliers of the mother candlestick range.

Configure SL/TP as multipliers of the mother candlestick range. UseDDR: Enable or disable Drawdown Reduction logic.

Enable or disable Drawdown Reduction logic. MaxTrade: Set the maximum number of trades to limit exposure.

Additional Notes:

InnerPulse EA is fully optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform and adheres to best practices in trading strategy design. It ensures efficient and systematic management of trades, allowing traders to focus on strategy evaluation and market observation.

Disclaimer:

Trading involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Ensure you test the EA on a demo account before live trading.

Usage Recommendation:

InnerPulse EA is ideal for traders who:

Prefer candlestick-based strategies with robust validation filters.

Trade on higher timeframes for better accuracy and reduced noise.

Seek systematic and scalable risk management solutions



