Price Action Signal Indicator

!!!This is not a holy grail indicator and it will not give 100% winning rate!!!

Price Action Indicator gives you reverse or even continous trend signals depending on your timeframe and Strategy used.

As you can see, it is not giving a lot of signals because of the price movements in side way (flat) trend. You can use it on every major currency pairs and even on indices. Please be aware of using this indicator with other

strategies and indicators. Use MM and Risk Management properly. Sometimes it has sniper entries and sometimes you can use it as a grid system depending on your lot size. I use it on H1 timeframe and try to see the trend on bigger timeframes.

Entries: Just wait until the present bar closes and the indicator will give you an alert when to enter. You have to be patient, market will probably go a little against the trade, because of this you will have to use proper Money management.

You can use this indicator with a lot of strategies. In next updates I will try to also insert SL and TP, but again, you need to go with your own strategy. Keep green out there and I will try to come with more Indicators and possibly some EA's.

Wish you all the best!