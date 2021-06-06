Price Action Signal Indicator

Price Action Indicator gives you reverse or even continous trend signals depending on your timeframe and Strategy used.

!!!This is not a holy grail indicator and it will not give 100% winning rate!!!

As you can see, it is not giving a lot of signals because of the price movements in side way (flat) trend. You can use it on every major currency pairs and even on indices. Please be aware of using this indicator with other 

strategies and indicators. Use MM and Risk Management properly. Sometimes it has sniper entries and sometimes you can use it as a grid system depending on your lot size. I use it on H1 timeframe and try to see the trend on bigger timeframes.

Entries: Just wait until the present bar closes and the indicator will give you an alert when to enter. You have to be patient, market will probably go a little against the trade, because of this you will have to use proper Money management.

You can use this indicator with a lot of strategies. In next updates I will try to also insert SL and TP, but again, you need to go with your own strategy. Keep green out there and I will try to come with more Indicators and possibly some EA's.

Wish you all the best!


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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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