Price Action Signal Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Price Action Indicator gives you reverse or even continous trend signals depending on your timeframe and Strategy used.
!!!This is not a holy grail indicator and it will not give 100% winning rate!!!
strategies and indicators. Use MM and Risk Management properly. Sometimes it has sniper entries and sometimes you can use it as a grid system depending on your lot size. I use it on H1 timeframe and try to see the trend on bigger timeframes.
Entries: Just wait until the present bar closes and the indicator will give you an alert when to enter. You have to be patient, market will probably go a little against the trade, because of this you will have to use proper Money management.
You can use this indicator with a lot of strategies. In next updates I will try to also insert SL and TP, but again, you need to go with your own strategy. Keep green out there and I will try to come with more Indicators and possibly some EA's.
Wish you all the best!