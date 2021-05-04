Two point

This indicator has two objects, a Lime and Red Point. This indicator takes and combines several built-in indicator functions / requirements and creates more conditions Lime indicates an uptrend and a red downtrend. This indicator reads the total rates in all timeframes and displays the amount in the comment. The likelihood of a correct prediction increases when two dots of the same color are close together. 

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