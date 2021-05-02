This is a combine that combines the ATR, Candle Timer, Watermark indicators and a tool for working with graphical objects, which allows you to reduce the time for marking charts. Functionality: Levels and proteins with price tags; drawing strictly horizontal levels; continuous zigzag manually; expansion / truncation of lines, wrinkles; quick change of colors and fonts and shapes; Filling/removing the filling of vessels, triangles, ellipses; dragging by 1 (first) point and auto alignment of the horizontal level; quick deletion of graphical objects and other goodies in the form of ATP and candle closing timer, levels of high / low periods (D1, W1, MN1).

The settings are intuitive and detailed. Hotkeys: [Q] - hotkey hint. [W] - hide / show level price labels. [E] - hide/show descriptions of objects. [Z] - enables / disables drawing a continuous zigzag. [Esc] - interrupts the drawing of a continuous zigzag. [A] - turns on the red color of the zigzag. [D] - turns on the blue color of the zigzag. [Ё] - move the zigzag drawing buttons. [X] - hides / shows zigzags of higher timeframes. [Ctrl] + [LMB] - deletes any object. [Shift] + [lm] - panel for quick change of color, thickness or filling of shapes. [Tab] + [LMB] - extension of lines to the end of the chart (period separator). [CapsLock] + [LMB] - truncate lines, rectangles. [S] - hides / displays levels on all halves.



