Palo4nik
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.16
- Updated: 30 October 2023
This is a combine that combines the ATR, Candle Timer, Watermark indicators and a tool for working with graphical objects, which allows you to reduce the time for marking charts. Functionality: Levels and proteins with price tags; drawing strictly horizontal levels; continuous zigzag manually; expansion / truncation of lines, wrinkles; quick change of colors and fonts and shapes; Filling/removing the filling of vessels, triangles, ellipses; dragging by 1 (first) point and auto alignment of the horizontal level; quick deletion of graphical objects and other goodies in the form of ATP and candle closing timer, levels of high / low periods (D1, W1, MN1).
The settings are intuitive and detailed.
Hotkeys:
[Q] - hotkey hint.
[W] - hide / show level price labels.
[E] - hide/show descriptions of objects.
[Z] - enables / disables drawing a continuous zigzag.
[Esc] - interrupts the drawing of a continuous zigzag.
[A] - turns on the red color of the zigzag.
[D] - turns on the blue color of the zigzag.
[Ё] - move the zigzag drawing buttons.
[X] - hides / shows zigzags of higher timeframes.
[Ctrl] + [LMB] - deletes any object.
[Shift] + [lm] - panel for quick change of color, thickness or filling of shapes.
[Tab] + [LMB] - extension of lines to the end of the chart (period separator).
[CapsLock] + [LMB] - truncate lines, rectangles.
[S] - hides / displays levels on all halves.
Excelente indicador.