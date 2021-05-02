Palo4nik

4.75

This is a combine that combines the ATR, Candle Timer, Watermark indicators and a tool for working with graphical objects, which allows you to reduce the time for marking charts. Functionality: Levels and proteins with price tags; drawing strictly horizontal levels; continuous zigzag manually; expansion / truncation of lines, wrinkles; quick change of colors and fonts and shapes; Filling/removing the filling of vessels, triangles, ellipses; dragging by 1 (first) point and auto alignment of the horizontal level; quick deletion of graphical objects and other goodies in the form of ATP and candle closing timer, levels of high / low periods (D1, W1, MN1).

The settings are intuitive and detailed.

Hotkeys:

[Q] - hotkey hint.

[W] - hide / show level price labels.

[E] - hide/show descriptions of objects.

[Z] - enables / disables drawing a continuous zigzag.

[Esc] - interrupts the drawing of a continuous zigzag.

[A] - turns on the red color of the zigzag.

[D] - turns on the blue color of the zigzag.

[Ё] - move the zigzag drawing buttons.

[X] - hides / shows zigzags of higher timeframes.

[Ctrl] + [LMB] - deletes any object.

[Shift] + [lm] - panel for quick change of color, thickness or filling of shapes.

[Tab] + [LMB] - extension of lines to the end of the chart (period separator).

[CapsLock] + [LMB] - truncate lines, rectangles.

[S] - hides / displays levels on all halves.


Video Palo4nik
Reviews 23
Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2025.06.06 13:51 
 

Excelente indicador.

ivanisre85
14
ivanisre85 2024.10.06 09:37 
 

Индикатор крут вообще, просто невероятно, но при этом очень, очень полезен. Для мт5 будет такое же? Спасибо

drizer777
84
drizer777 2024.04.23 13:52 
 

Шикарный индикатор. Ждем для мт5. Куплю! Спасибо!

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Hector Manuel
456
Hector Manuel 2025.06.06 13:51 
 

Excelente indicador.

ivanisre85
14
ivanisre85 2024.10.06 09:37 
 

Индикатор крут вообще, просто невероятно, но при этом очень, очень полезен. Для мт5 будет такое же? Спасибо

drizer777
84
drizer777 2024.04.23 13:52 
 

Шикарный индикатор. Ждем для мт5. Куплю! Спасибо!

888Vladimir888
14
888Vladimir888 2024.03.28 20:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmytro Kovalchuk
18
Dmytro Kovalchuk 2024.01.05 11:18 
 

Благодарю! Очень полезный индикатор! Желаю здоровья и успехов!

VALERY POPOV
31
VALERY POPOV 2023.10.01 12:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MQ44
39
MQ44 2023.08.15 18:00 
 

Индикатор не плохой если не считать одной проблемы. Опции не понятно на каком языке написаны.

Alejandro Ahumada
120
Alejandro Ahumada 2023.03.31 15:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

TetTet
30
TetTet 2022.11.16 08:18 
 

Есть одно не приятное замечание по поводу его работы. С функционалом все ОК, к самой работе претензий тоже нет. НО, у меня в терминале в каждом шаблоне рассматривается по 3 инструмента и по каждому открыто по 6-7 вкладок (на каждый тф по вкладке грубо говоря), в итоге получается 18-20 кладок и после размещения этого индикатора на каждой вкладке, терминал подвисает, причем очень сильно. Можно ли как-то уменьшить этот негативный эффект? Пока заменил Palo4nik на ColorLevels и тормоза пропали, но Palo4nik лучше. Спасибо.

Marat Azim
89
Marat Azim 2022.08.31 09:28 
 

Полезный индикатор. Нужны больше квадратиков и прямоугольников. Также нужно доп-опция, чтобы можно было отдельно отключать цены для линий и прямоугольников.

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2022.07.09 18:06 
 

Яков! Отличный индикатор! И спасибо за "FREE"!

Iakov Arnst
4444
Reply from developer Iakov Arnst 2022.07.10 11:25
Всегда пожалуйста. очень рад что моя работа приносит пользу людям .
biznesprosto
14
biznesprosto 2022.06.28 20:03 
 

Спасибо ! Нравится !

Oleg Pliuta
395
Oleg Pliuta 2022.06.22 15:43 
 

Спасибо!!! Классный! Установил на основном рабочем графике)

petrzagurskii
110
petrzagurskii 2022.06.15 23:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

василий бобров
41
василий бобров 2022.06.15 08:20 
 

Отличный индикатор. Автор красавчик. Пользуюсь каждый день.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 00:11 
 

Accurate indicator

Lahiah Anwar Shaikh
20
Lahiah Anwar Shaikh 2022.05.09 09:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Iakov Arnst
4444
Reply from developer Iakov Arnst 2022.05.14 05:12
Thank you. I will consider your wish
Sergey Gubenko
204
Sergey Gubenko 2022.03.23 13:49 
 

Отличный инструмент для анализа рынка, можно еще прикрепить к уровням алерт, А функция H/L сделать индивидуальной, то есть трейдер сам сам решает на какие бары /свечи отмечать данные уровни H/L. На MT5 ВЕРСИЯ БЫЛО БЫ ПРОСТО СУПЕР.

Viktor Pashko
68
Viktor Pashko 2022.02.16 21:31 
 

Нормальный и адекватный индикатор.ИНФА,,,для того кто каждый день его переустанавливает в терминале.Это не проблема индикатора,это проблема терминала,нужно либо под ноль удалить с ПК всё что связано с терминалом и заново устанавливать,либо искать альтернативные варианты которых сейчас в сети полно.Автору респект за данный индикатор.

Rax
17
Rax 2022.01.21 14:20 
 

в целом отличный индикатор! Но есть ньюанс, каждый день приходится подключать его снова, почему-то отключается

Iakov Arnst
4444
Reply from developer Iakov Arnst 2022.01.22 07:24
Это надо смотреть у вас в терминале, т.к. такой ошибки ни у кого больше нет. Использую больше года на терминалах разных брокеров, везде работает отлично.
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