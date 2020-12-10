Hello.

Sales of the first 3 versions are offered with a 50% discount and then the price increases.

The signals generated by this robot: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1028072?source=Site+Profile

Recommended broker for ProEA

This robot is the result of my many years of experience in the field of financial data and programming.

Pairs of currencies that can work with this robot:

XAUUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY.

Of course, gold is not recommended for low capital

The minimum required capital is $ 150.

It has better efficiency with Pro.ECN accounts.