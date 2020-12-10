ProEA

Hello.

Sales of the first 3 versions are offered with a 50% discount and then the price increases.

The signals generated by this robot: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1028072?source=Site+Profile

Recommended broker for ProEA

This robot is the result of my many years of experience in the field of financial data and programming.

Pairs of currencies that can work with this robot:

XAUUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY.

Of course, gold is not recommended for low capital

The minimum required capital is $ 150.

It has better efficiency with Pro.ECN accounts.

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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
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3 (1)
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Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
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RectangleInd
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One of the most successful strategies in Forex, stick and metal market, is rectangle pattern. A hard pattern to find in multiple time frames, but, We made it so very easy for you. You can turn on this indicator in different currency pairs with different time frames and set the alarm on your computer or mobile phone. Working with this strategy is easy and enjoyable. Telegram:  https://t.me/triangleexpert Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNPbOLMh9Af/?igshid=15apgc7j1h5hm Note: This indicat
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