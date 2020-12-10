ProEA
- Experts
-
Aliakbar Mohseni PourPh.D. and two years post-doctoral in applied statistics from Western University Canada, more than 25 years of experience working with the variety data.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Hello.
Sales of the first 3 versions are offered with a 50% discount and then the price increases.
The signals generated by this robot: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1028072?source=Site+Profile
This robot is the result of my many years of experience in the field of financial data and programming.
Pairs of currencies that can work with this robot:
XAUUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, GBPJPY.
Of course, gold is not recommended for low capital
The minimum required capital is $ 150.
It has better efficiency with Pro.ECN accounts.