Trades Protection v1

Trades Protection v1


Trades Protection v1 is an Expert Advisor based on grid strategy, however it has been modified to protect trades by using hedging and closing positive versus negative trades partially. Partially closing trades allows you to profit during the cycle, realising margin and reducing the lot size of subsequent trades. It is a unique robot of its kind. We have subjected it to the big trends in 2020 on the XAUUSD pair and it can support up to 1200 pips with an aggressive setup (minimum compound interest = $5000). It really is a very safe robot. Also, take profit position to close the cycle optimally is calculated.

The trading entry strategy is through a crossover of configurable moving averages. It is recommended that they be low frequency to avoid being at the highs or lows of the year. So it can be implemented in any time frame, although m30 or H1 is recommended. 

Another important point is that this robot increases the lot size according to the amount of money available in the account, this lot size is calculated by equity so you can have several robots in different pairs working at the same time and in the same account. It is recommended avoid repeating currency. Currently, this robot is implemented on small account of $100 USD (10,000.00 cents)(Leverage: 1:500) with high spread and still has great results.  Moreover, there is no need for low latency VPS due to the strategy and the style of opening and closing trades partially.
It is very easy to use, does not need any complicated settings, just add it to a chart and it will run like clockwork for you. Before running it on real account it is better to do a backtest run backtest before running real account.


A demonstration video is shown here:


 


We recommend:

  • 5k minimum account. Cents account can be used. However, ECN account improves performance due to low spread.
  • No more than two pairs with the same currency.



Input settings description

  • Gap operations [pips] -> Here you can set the distance between operations. The units of this parameter are Pips (10*points). This parameter is recommended between 30 and 50 for pairs with high volatility per day (XAU). For less volatile pairs a minimum of 10 pips is recommended. The shorter the distance between trades, the more aggressive the strategy becomes.
  • Compound interest → This parameter allows you to calculate the lot size of the trade according to the equity of the trading account. For example, if this parameter is $5000.00, the lot size of the first trades will be 0.01 lots, when the account reaches $10,000, it will be set to 0.02 and when it reaches $15,000 it will be 0.03 and so on. Moderate configuration is around 7,500.00 - 10,000.00
  • Slow EMA -> This is an exponential ema applied to the close. Its units are periods.
  • Fast EMA → This is an exponential ema applied to the close. Its units are periods.
Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.

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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Goldbot One MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
EA Budak Ubat
Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
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