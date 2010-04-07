One Click Strategy

One-Click Strategy

One-Click Strategy is designed to make your life easier when placing trades. It is suited to be used with common strategies where you place your stop loss over the recent high or below the recent low. This is very common when you trade support and resistance for a bounce or break out. 

Want to sell or buy? Press "sell" or "buy" and the SL is placed above/below the recent high/low with a target of your choice. Lot size is calculated based on your settings. Taking trades takes 1 second with EP, TP, SL and lot size under control. 

Watch the video to better understand it's potential! 

NB! Only works with currencies and metals. Not indices or stocks. Make sure to test out the settings before applying in the real market. 

Settings: 


SL Lookback Candles:  Define how many candles the utility should look back to define the recent high/low. If you set "15" it will look back at 15 candles and if you place a sell it will place your stop loss above the highest point of the last 15 candles. 

Pips from high: Define how many pips above the high the SL should be placed. (for sell trades)

Pips from low: Define how many pips from the low the SL should be placed (for buy trades)

Minimum SL (pips): Define how many pips should be used as a minimum no matter what. 

Risk Management: Chose between a set amount of risk or a set percentage of your account. 

Risk Reward ratio: Chose your risk to reward on the trade. "2" means 1:2 in RRR. 

Risk Amount: If you previously set the risk to "amount" then enter the specific amount here. 

Risk %: If you previously set the risk to "percent" then enter the risk percent you want to risk on the trade. 

Magic number: Just leave it as it is

Panel Font size: Change the panel size on the chart 

Video One Click Strategy
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4.95 (22)
Utilities
The product combines a manual trade panel with the ability to perform actions automatically in a highly configurable way. Actions include capturing indicator values and then based on those values raising alerts, open/close or partially close trades, scale-in, setting up pending orders, adjusting stop loss, take profit and more. On-chart controls can be configured, such as tick boxes and buttons, so can be fully interactive. The EA also handles money management, news events, hidden stop loss, tak
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Vu Trung Kien
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Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
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Chantal Sala
5 (2)
Utilities
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Satyam Shivam
Utilities
Slow Pips OCO Trade Panel is an advanced trading panel for placing pending orders. Traders can use this panel to place two pending orders at once. One pending order would be of buy entry type and the other one would be of sell entry type. Both orders will have Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters. Since two pending orders are placed at the same time, the pending order for which the price hits first gets converted into a market order and the other pending order gets deleted (one order cancels the
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Gi-Seok Im
Utilities
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4.17 (6)
Utilities
The Price Action Dashboard is an innovative tool to help the trader to control a large number of financial instruments. This tool is designed to automatically suggest signals and price conditions. The Dashboard analyzes all major Time Frame suggesting price action conditions with graphic elements. The Dashboard can suggest you the strength of the trend identifying directional movement, it is an indispensable tool for those who want to open position themselves using market trends identifiers. The
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about th
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5 (1)
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
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