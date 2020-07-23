Pro Currency Strength Meter

5

Currency Strength Meters are a great way to identify strong and weak currencies.

With this CSM indicator attached to your chart, you will get a clear overlook over the 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, JPY, CAD, CHF, GBP, AUD, and NZD.


Suggested timeframes to scan is:

M15 - H1 - H4 - Daily 

You can however just change timeframe to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes such as M1 will require a lot of resources and might make your mt4 terminal slow. 


The strength scale goes from 0 - 100 and by default we consider: 

Strong: Currencies with a strength number higher than 60 (Colored green)

Neutral: Currencies between 40 and 60 (Colored yellow)

Weak: Currencies with a strength number lower than 40 (Colored pink)


Note: You can change the color criteria if you want to define strong and weak currencies differently than the default settings.  


If you want CSM numbers to be close to Adam Khoos numbers make sure you set "Triangular weightning" TRUE in the settings



Reviews 4
Trevin Chew
23
Trevin Chew 2021.02.16 06:15 
 

I'd say this indicator help me so much to enhance my trade qualities, And Seller is also very kind&helpful in responding to all my doubs&questions as well. Fantastic tools I've seen so far. Really good for trading. 10 stars~

Stuart Hughes
110
Stuart Hughes 2020.12.11 02:10 
 

Excellent CSM. Displays multiple time frame currency strength very clearly. I have been using it for a while now and find it very useful and accurate in deciding pairs to trade. Seller is very pro active and offers excellent support and follow up after purchase. I have given it a 5 star rating and i would recommend it to any currency trader.

Wee
72
Wee 2020.09.22 16:57 
 

Great Currency Strength Meter (CSM). Helps me a lot to identify the strong and weak currencies. Love the way it is presented. Compared this CSM values with few other CSMs and this CSM gives values accurately for me to find the best pairs to trade. Seller is very helpful in responding to my questions. Great CSM and would recommend it to anyone and would like to give a 5 star rating for this CSM. Great CSM and thanks for making it available.

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The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT4 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 4. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
Indicators
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Divergence and Overbougt/Oversold detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Real time information about non-capitalized divergences. - Real time information about overbougt / oversold situations. - Real time information about regular divergences. - Real time information about hidden divergences. - Oscillators available for divergences detection: AO, RSI, CCI, MA
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Moving Average Trend Scanner
Oystein Knudsen
5 (1)
Indicators
This is a brand new trend scanner for all of us that love to use different kinds of moving averages to define a trending market. This scanner is very useful and saves you a lot of time when you want to look for trending markets.  In the scanner, you can choose to either use two different moving averages or three when defining a trend. Some like to use f. ex. the 50 EMA and the 200 EMA. If 50 is below 200 they will consider it a downtrend.  Others like to use three moving averages. This can be e.
One Click Strategy
Oystein Knudsen
Utilities
One-Click Strategy One-Click Strategy is designed to make your life easier when placing trades. It is suited to be used with common strategies where you place your stop loss over the recent high or below the recent low. This is very common when you trade support and resistance for a bounce or break out.  Want to sell or buy? Press "sell" or "buy" and the SL is placed above/below the recent high/low with a target of your choice. Lot size is calculated based on your settings. Taking trades takes
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chinedu Aligekwe
131
chinedu Aligekwe 2021.08.02 03:27 
 

Please I added the indicator to my live chart and I can't see it, I am doing something wrong?

Trevin Chew
23
Trevin Chew 2021.02.16 06:15 
 

I'd say this indicator help me so much to enhance my trade qualities, And Seller is also very kind&helpful in responding to all my doubs&questions as well. Fantastic tools I've seen so far. Really good for trading. 10 stars~

Stuart Hughes
110
Stuart Hughes 2020.12.11 02:10 
 

Excellent CSM. Displays multiple time frame currency strength very clearly. I have been using it for a while now and find it very useful and accurate in deciding pairs to trade. Seller is very pro active and offers excellent support and follow up after purchase. I have given it a 5 star rating and i would recommend it to any currency trader.

Wee
72
Wee 2020.09.22 16:57 
 

Great Currency Strength Meter (CSM). Helps me a lot to identify the strong and weak currencies. Love the way it is presented. Compared this CSM values with few other CSMs and this CSM gives values accurately for me to find the best pairs to trade. Seller is very helpful in responding to my questions. Great CSM and would recommend it to anyone and would like to give a 5 star rating for this CSM. Great CSM and thanks for making it available.

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