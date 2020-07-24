Moving Average Trend Scanner

5

This is a brand new trend scanner for all of us that love to use different kinds of moving averages to define a trending market. This scanner is very useful and saves you a lot of time when you want to look for trending markets. 

In the scanner, you can choose to either use two different moving averages or three when defining a trend. Some like to use f. ex. the 50 EMA and the 200 EMA. If 50 is below 200 they will consider it a downtrend. 

Others like to use three moving averages. This can be e.g. 18 - 50 - 200. So when these moving averages are aligned a trend is confirmed. 

You decide what kind of moving averages to use for your trend criteria


In my example showed in the pictures below I use the 18 EMA + 50 EMA + 200 EMA.  

Greed dot = 18 EMA is above 50 EMA which is above 200 EMA. 

Red dot = 18 EMA is below 50 EMA which is below 200 EMA

Black dot = The moving averages are not in a clear sequence, so no clear trend. 

Next to the dot, there is a number. This is equal to 1 ATR defined in "pips". Many traders use ATR when figuring out the stop loss distance. This makes sure you don't have to look at yet another indicator for this, it's all in the same place. 

When it comes to which instruments to scan for you can choose to either scan all pairs visible in the market watch or predefined pairs you input in the settings section. 

When you want to see what pairs are trending on multiple timeframes you just have to look for the same color across the panel. It cant be easier than this!


When using the indicator with default settings, make sure you only show symbols in your market watch that you are actually trading. In this way you dont overload the scanner with instruments you don^t trade.


Reviews 1
JackJoseph
34
JackJoseph 2020.08.03 20:00 
 

Fantastic product, Wanted a reliable device that would reduce time and effort When initially finding potential setups And not only does it allow me to focus on these setups instantly but being ready on multiple charts before the “move” has happened. Highly recommended!

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Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Keypad support resistance logic 1
Olaniyi Ayeku
Indicators
TRADING STRATEGY GUIDE DELIVERY The full Trading Strategy Guide will be sent directly to you after purchase. Just message me on MQL5 and ask for it — you'll receive it instantly, along with priority support and setup help. Powered Market Scanner for Smart Trading Decisions keypad support resistance logic 1  is a next-generation MT4 trading system built for serious traders who demand precision, reliability, and clarity. It combines advanced smart filters with real-time price structure logic to
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Currency Strength Meters are a great way to identify strong and weak currencies. With this CSM indicator attached to your chart, you will get a clear overlook over the 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, JPY, CAD, CHF, GBP, AUD, and NZD. Suggested timeframes to scan is: M15 - H1 - H4 - Daily  You can however just change timeframe to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes such as M1 will require a lot of resources and might make your mt4 terminal slow.  The strength sca
One Click Strategy
Oystein Knudsen
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One-Click Strategy One-Click Strategy is designed to make your life easier when placing trades. It is suited to be used with common strategies where you place your stop loss over the recent high or below the recent low. This is very common when you trade support and resistance for a bounce or break out.  Want to sell or buy? Press "sell" or "buy" and the SL is placed above/below the recent high/low with a target of your choice. Lot size is calculated based on your settings. Taking trades takes
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JackJoseph
34
JackJoseph 2020.08.03 20:00 
 

Fantastic product, Wanted a reliable device that would reduce time and effort When initially finding potential setups And not only does it allow me to focus on these setups instantly but being ready on multiple charts before the “move” has happened. Highly recommended!

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