LetsGrowUP

What you have to know before using the LetsGrowUP EA :

-The EA works only on EURUSD. 

-This EA works better with accounts with less than 15 spread broker, 1:500 levrage, 0.01 minimum lot amount, more than 1000$ balance.

-The EA is based on a real strategy and a well studied methodology, so changing the timeframe on backtest will not change the result.

-When you do a backtest choose « every tick based on real ticks » to get a reliable backtest, and do it with a $10,000 balance.

-To get the best results, leave all settings as default.

-Make sure to have no opened positions when you start trading with the EA, and make sure to run no other EA at the same time.

The EA is a fully automated trading robot, that has been backtested on the last 3 years (from 01.01.2018 till 27.01.2021) with (real ticks, 1:500 levrage, average spread 10, No Stop Loss), you can check the result on the screenshot. The result is $15,463 net profit, with 6551 positions in 3 years.  It may open from one to 10 positions at the same time.

FEEL FREE TO BACKTEST.

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Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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SupeRobot is a fully automated trend robot working on the long run based mainly on the stochastic signal improved to work best with the EURUSD pair. After the backtest, it gave promising results from 2019 until today. It's recommended to have at least 300 $ on your trading account before using this robot to trade. In order to get the best results : Set "MaxPositions" up to 10. it's set by default to 1. (it sets the number of the maximum opened positions at the same time) Set leverage to 1:500. M
MT Monster
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This EA has been backtested with real ticks since January 2012 untill March 2025, with no delay in execution, and then with a delay of 1000ms, the backtest showed a drawdown of 30% with a 10k USD backtest account. The EA default parameters are optimised to work best on EURUSD pair, but can work on other currencies and metals like XAUUSD. Before using this EA and in order to not lose all your money make sure you have at least 5000USD in your account. Do not use another EA with this one on the sam
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