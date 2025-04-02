What you have to know before using the LetsGrowUP EA :

-The EA works only on EURUSD.

-This EA works better with accounts with less than 15 spread broker, 1:500 levrage, 0.01 minimum lot amount, more than 1000$ balance.

-The EA is based on a real strategy and a well studied methodology, so changing the timeframe on backtest will not change the result.

-When you do a backtest choose « every tick based on real ticks » to get a reliable backtest, and do it with a $10,000 balance.

-To get the best results, leave all settings as default.

-Make sure to have no opened positions when you start trading with the EA, and make sure to run no other EA at the same time.

The EA is a fully automated trading robot, that has been backtested on the last 3 years (from 01.01.2018 till 27.01.2021) with (real ticks, 1:500 levrage, average spread 10, No Stop Loss), you can check the result on the screenshot. The result is $15,463 net profit, with 6551 positions in 3 years. It may open from one to 10 positions at the same time.

FEEL FREE TO BACKTEST.