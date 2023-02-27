EUR Reversion Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 27 February 2023
- Activations: 20
1. Specifically used on EURUSD 15Min timeframe
2. Default parameter is ready for direct trading
3. A fix Stop Loss/Take Profit of 764 points (76.4pips) for a new position
4. A maximum of 1 additional position is added upon specific condition.
5. Proprietary algorithm is used. No martingale. Not a cheating EA using. However, use on other currency pairs is NOT recommended.
6. The only parameter you need to enter is the lot size for new position.