EUR Reversion Pro

1. Specifically used on EURUSD 15Min timeframe

2. Default parameter is ready for direct trading

3. A fix Stop Loss/Take Profit of 764 points (76.4pips) for a new position

4. A maximum of 1 additional position is added upon specific condition.

5. Proprietary algorithm is used. No martingale. Not a cheating EA using. However, use on other currency pairs is NOT recommended.

6. The only parameter you need to enter is the lot size for new position.