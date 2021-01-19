Souline Honma Surf
- Indicators
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Xian Kuan LiThe only purpose of trading software is to create self rather than create profit
- Version: 4.15
- Updated: 20 January 2021
- Activations: 5
2. The indicator is pink (down trend) + price is below the indicator -> sell order
3. The indicator is white (Correction) -> wait and see
4. Develop an appearance strategy
5. Match your own personal trading module, and find a way to resonate with our indicators, which can increase your winning rate to 80%-90%
To see more methods of operation and different combinations of our indicators, please see my profile.
Or go to our other product "Souline Honma Wave" to learn about ways to improve your winning rate.
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